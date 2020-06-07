Humane Society of West Alabama: Zoe and Zelda are 9-year-old sisters who were returned to us after their owner passed away. They are loving, sweet, gentle giants looking for a second chance at happily ever after. These girls love to be pet, snuggled, and they give great hugs. Zelda is the more adventurous of the two and acts as Zoe's protector. Zelda will approach a human and start purring loudly to signal that Zoe can come over for attention too. They will make a wonderful addition to any calm home that wants an extra little boost of happiness every day. They are bonded, so must be adopted together.

Zoe and Zelda are up-to-date on vaccinations and spayed. Their adoption fee has been sponsored. During COVID-19, all HSWA cats are available to be seen by appointment only. Please email humaneswa@yahoo.com or call 205-554-0011 (leave a message) to schedule an appointment.

