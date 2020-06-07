ARIES (March 21-April 19): Barter and business might interfere with your rest and relaxation. In the week to come, it may be wise to try to live up to someone’s ideal and prove your commitment to their happiness by being supportive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When life is in a state of flux, perhaps the best thing to do is to stop and take stock. You may hope to make a profit through smart moves, but consider waiting to make investments or purchases until later in the week.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Venus has stalled on its journey through your sign, which may focus your interest on things of beauty that permeate your everyday life. Socializing can be a good thing, but it could interfere with your work in the week ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The more friendliness you display, the more friends you should attract. As the week unfolds you may be in contact with people who are interested in what you have to say. Put creative projects aside for a few days.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): All for one and one for all might be your motto as this week commences. You might become interested in a humanitarian outreach program or serving your community in some small way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): High expectations may let you down. Something’s value is based on what an interested buyer will pay, not the price you set. In the upcoming week, be forgiving and supportive if a loved one is vague about details or is feeling uninspired.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be good without being gullible. It’s usually easy to forgive someone who is sincere. You may have a distinct lack of interest in your job or become confused by instructions. By the end of the week your enthusiasm will probably be restored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your faith and support will impart optimism to loved ones. Your words can be powerful tools that cut a path through someone’s vague misgivings. Hold off on major purchases until the end of the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Dissatisfaction can raise its head if you are stuck at home or faced with tedious tasks. Although it may be difficult to muster the energy to change routines, you can still enjoy spending time with loved ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set a good example but don’t set off in a new direction. Continue to concentrate on whatever you have in progress but wait until the end of the week to launch new projects that require clear thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your ability to make sound financial choices may be somewhat impaired during the upcoming week. It’s a better idea to concentrate on contributing something worthwhile to a group or making friends with your co-workers.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Just being artsy and craftsy may not work out well right now. Your creative ideas should be more manageable by the end of the week. Keep your chin up and don’t let a lack of enthusiasm bring you down.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Pursue social connections through all the outlets available to you as the next four to five weeks unfurl and you may create a network that can hold you up when times are tough. You are inspired to follow your fancies wherever they may lead in late July and early August, when you could enjoy a vacation or staycation or spend quality time with an adorable fling. In August your business sense and expertise are in top condition, making that a good time to reassess your investments, banking decisions and career choices. Avoid making major financial changes or decisions in October, when they may clash with something more important to your happiness. Set your sights on late February, when you may successfully launch key plans and projects.