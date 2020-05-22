Wow! Many of us can actually say we are busy again! That phrase seemed like a thing of the past. So being creative and squeezing in a full workout in the small amount of free time that you now have is imperative.



Our move today is a combination exercise - a front lunge with biceps curl. This exercise will be working your upper and lower body, and you will need a set of hand weights.



The biceps curl will be toning your arms, more specifically your biceps. And the front lunge will be targeting your glutes and hamstrings, with added quadriceps.



Begin this exercise by grasping your hand weights in each hand and standing tall. Rolling your shoulders back and down, lift your chest and engage your abdominals for balance. Keeping your arms down by your side, rotate your wrist so your palms are facing forward. Place your feet just outside your hips so you have a sturdy base as a starting point and you are ready to move.



Proceed to step forward with your left foot, splitting your stance. Once you have solid footing, begin to bend in both knees into a lunging motion. Keeping your weight in the front heel and your back toe, be mindful to not bend your front knee over your toe.



Now, at the same time, when bending in the knees, add in your bicep curl by bending in the elbows and lifting the hand weights to an upward angle. Keep your arms tucked into your sides, your hips rotated forward and a good focal point. As there are a lot of moving parts in this exercise you want to perform it correctly.



Once you reach your deepest lunge and tightest squeeze in your biceps, continue the move by reversing your self back to the start. Push out of the lunge and lower the arms. Bring your front leg back into a standing position. Then, quickly proceed with the opposite foot. This time step the right foot forward, into your front lunge, and add the bicep curls as well.



Keep this alternating front lunge and biceps curl combo going for at least 10 repetitions, alternating your leading foot. Take a small break in between sets and repeat at least three times.



If at any time your choice in hand weights become too heavy and throws your balance off, simply lighten your weight or drop them alltogether. And, of course, if you find you need more resistance, add in heavier hand weights.



This is a great “all over” move to perform any time; especially when you need to get a whole workout in a short amount of time!



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.