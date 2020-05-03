As much a creature of habit as I am, it just takes a little bit of disruption from routine — and we’ve had plenty of that lately — to cause me to see new things. Good things. One of them was right under my nose the whole time, about 10 feet away from me.

As I’ve written in the last few columns, I’ve been counteracting the seemingly unending bad news of the COVID-19 tragedy unfolding right before us by looking for good news anywhere I can find it. The internet is only so much help, and I’ve found myself noticing things I probably wouldn’t have noticed in other circumstances.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about hearing a hawk’s screech while standing up on a lonely old hill and then spotting him riding the winds above me. I also noticed that he was too far away for me to accurately identify, since I didn’t get a good look at him. Well, I have now — it’s a red-tailed hawk. And he’s a she.

As I passed or stood in the same spot, I noticed her time and time again, so something was different. Still unable to get a great look at her to tell what kind of hawk she was, I watched her as much as I could and started looking for her when she wasn’t seemingly there. That’s when I figured out both what kind of hawk she is and that it was a she.

She’s tending a nest. I’ve still not seen the nest and can never remember to bring binoculars for a better view, but I know which tree she’s nested in and about where in the tree it is. I figured it all out on another blustery cold, windy day when I heard more screeches — much fainter this time, and more than one. Shifting my head about to hear the screeches I had barely caught over the winds, I managed to narrow down their source to the top of one tree — a big, tall old pine tree.

I’d seen her perching up there several times, in what I know now was her “sentinel” perch — where she could see her nest and any possible prey or threat. The actual nest is farther down in the top of the tree. There’s been enough movement there that that’s what it has to be, but — like I’ve said — I still cannot sight the actual nest.

In a similar “accident” of circumstance, I figured out she was a red-tail. Another day, I heard the mama hawk screeching and looked to see her zoom by me, closer than she’s ever been. She was being chased by mockingbirds. Mockingbirds, especially when they’re nesting, will sometimes group up to chase away predatory threats; this behavior is called “mobbing.” As the mama hawk twisted and turned to evade the mockingbirds, I got a really great view of her and could definitely identify her as a red-tail.

So, I’ve enjoyed watching mama hawk as I pass by and have come to look forward to seeing her. However, some wonders of the world are even closer and more likely to be overlooked. While sitting on the Front Porch lately, I’ve noticed that sparrows have really taken up in the bushes surrounding the porch. It’s unusual, but I didn’t pay it much mind, frankly.

I haven’t even figured out what particular species of sparrow they are. Sparrows are sometimes tricky to identify because they’re so similar. Even expert birders sometimes overlook sparrows. We’re not all Denis Summers-Smith, who has become a birding legend by spending decades studying house sparrows before publishing the definitive book on the subject. It takes a truly dedicated and enthusiastic birder to make such a study. Most of us watch the more eye-catching species, like cardinals or ... well, hawks.

Anyway, once I realized that something unusual was going on, I started paying more attention to this pair of sparrows and what they were doing. I noticed that there was a particular spot in the bushes that they frequented, but that they never strayed too far away from it. Then, one afternoon, it finally hit me what was happening. They were nesting, too!

I’m a real dunderhead sometimes, and it took birdsong for me to realize what was happening. I heard a chorus of soft “cheeps” coming from that one spot in the bushes and watched one of the sparrows duck in there. A nest! There’s a nest in there. Once the realization hit me — and I got over feeling like a complete idiot for not figuring it out sooner — I crept over to look. I peered down in the place where the sparrow had ducked … and saw nothing.

I know they’re in there; I can hear them. Like the hawk, that’s the only explanation that makes any sense. The sparrows’ ability to hide a nest from me amazes. It’s not like they’re 200 feet up on top of a tall, lonesome old pine tree, either. They’re not 10 feet away from my chair, where I spend a lot more time than I spend on mama hawk’s hill. I am, as always, truly astounded at the things to be seen if I just look. Or listen.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.