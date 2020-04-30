ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your most important relationships can fly high if you pay attention to the direction the wind is blowing. Your sense of values may have changed, making something that once seemed desirable now seem bland and unexciting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do your own thing without investing in bling. It's more important to stick to what is real and authentic for you. You might make startling discoveries and breakthroughs if you put your mind to it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Better to be safe than sorry. This is a good time to keep a low profile on social media to avoid an embarrassing situation. Friends might be reluctant to tell you the truth about something you might need to hear.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Nothing is impossible. When you want something that's hard to get, make the effort to develop a game plan so you can earn it. You might become enthused about putting money to work on your own behalf.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may have the incentive to show off leadership skills and executive abilities. Competition may stoke the fire of your ambitions so that you're willing to go the extra mile to win. Focus on clarity regarding your career.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enlightenment can light the way. Learning new facts and techniques may have a great deal of merit. Talk things over with a partner and get any misunderstandings straightened out before they create a barrier to intimacy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Rise above any passing misunderstandings. You possess enough imagination to figure out why someone is holding back. Having good times with favorite people may be enough to satisfy your need for love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may need to step up your brainpower to keep up with a quick-thinking partner or friend. Hold off on making important purchases, since good taste and lasting values may be in short supply at this time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care to not give someone the impression that you are dissatisfied with the status quo when you merely want to be up to date with the latest information. Conversations can turn mere acquaintances into fast friends.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're never too old to learn new tricks, although sometimes it takes longer to learn them thoroughly. Borrow brilliant ideas from discussions and make them your own by taking key concepts to the next level.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you look at your bank account, it might seem like easy come, easy go ... and go and go. Some of the latest budgeting ideas and technology can help you keep track of expenditures and eliminate guesswork.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may assume that everything is just fine between you and a mate or close companion, but there might be something unexpressed that could create issues. Avoid disputes with family members.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You possess the "up and at 'em" spirit to get much accomplished during the next two to three weeks. In June, you will be more comfortable if you focus on being friendly and helpful within group situations, because too much competitiveness might backfire. By July, your dreams and fantasies could become a motivating force, and you might be ready to make major changes in your life. The most important facets of your life could be in transition for several months, so wait until September, when you can best implement the art of negotiation to fashion major shifts in your business plans. Maintain a low profile and put new projects on hold in October, when you might be attracted to people and things that aren't quite what they seem, leading to some slightly unrealistic expectations.