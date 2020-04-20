ARIES (March 21-April 19): Going back to the drawing board might not solve the problem. Try to work through a situation with the tools you have handy rather than starting over. You should be disciplined about spending.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It isn't that the fun times are over, but this is a time to focus on serious matters. You may be reminded by your boss or your partner that it's time to pay attention to your duties and work hard on producing results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Some situations may seem to be a case of sink or swim. Luckily, you probably have someone to throw you a lifeline, so although you may flounder, you won't drown. Don't be afraid to ask for help.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may become caught in an endless loop of cost-benefit calculations. There may be risks involved that require careful strategies, but it's possible that the benefits aren't worth the effort.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting organized might seem more challenging than it really is. To convince a partner to go along with your plans, you might need a list showing income and obligations. Focus on putting things into good order.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What if the shoe is on the other foot? It might be tempting to be critical of people who produce subpar results, but remember that others might judge your own efforts with a discerning and critical eye.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone could easily poke holes in your fantastic ideas. You might not have a solid framework to build upon or the necessary support from others. Sidestep important negotiations and wait to make crucial decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Home is where the heart is but also where the hardest lessons may be learned. If you neglect duties, you might be called on the carpet. Avoid signing contracts, making promises or taking on unnecessary responsibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There may be an improvement in your financial situation if a debt is paid off or an obligation comes to an end. However, that doesn't mean you're free to spend money frivolously. Try to stay focused on your job.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Wanting more than you already have could be a healthy expression of normal human needs and desires. You may be filled with confidence, but keep a tight rein on spending. Hold off on implementing financial strategies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might believe that some of your plans are coming to fruition just before you run into what seems to be an insurmountable obstacle. Don't give up. It will be best to remain patient, as things should work out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you want peace in your life, it's best to follow the well-worn adage that you should let sleeping dogs lie. Keep the past under wraps, as it might stir up memories and concerns that could be distracting.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Human interactions aren't always logical, so just enjoy being with people without being judgmental as the next three to four weeks unfold. Friends and acquaintances might challenge you to rethink your ideology and to be more active in social gatherings. Take care of loose ends and unresolved conflicts before June, when you may be forced to toe the line or shoulder extra responsibilities. Any past mistakes or problems could cause you extra work or incur criticism. Relax and enjoy possibly living out some of your romantic fantasies in July, when a vacation or weekend excursion could fulfill your dreams. By late July and early August your business acumen should reach a peak, making it a fabulous time to focus on money-making ideas and strategies. Lay low in September. when someone could be looking over your shoulder and anything new you attempt could run into obstacles.