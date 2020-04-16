Flexibility, compassion required to get through this together

By the time you read this, we will have finished week three of our emergency distance learning plan. I must say, as Superintendent, I could not be more proud of our students, our faculty and staff, our administrators and our families.

What we’re currently doing is NOT homeschooling and NOT virtual school, and I want to be clear about that. What we’re doing is MUCH more challenging than either of those because, in both of those instances, parents are prepared for those choices, they have the support systems in place for those choices and they have the structure they need at home.

We didn’t choose this.

What we have is an emergency distance learning plan developed in response to a pandemic in less than a week. What we have are parents desperately trying to do the best they can, sometimes without the infrastructure and support they need, while trying to balance working from home and childcare.

What we have are hundreds of teachers who have done their very best to learn new virtual platforms in a matter of days and to transform their lesson plans from in-person to paper- and digitally-based delivery.

What we have, ladies and gentleman, is literally miraculous and our children are learning in spite of all of these challenges because they are surrounded by people who are determined, passionate, caring, kind and thoughtful. Our hearts break for those students who don’t have that support, and our social workers and counselors are doing their best to find and support them!

Not a day goes by that I don’t get a message from a parent about an employee who has gone “above and beyond.” We have teachers visiting students from their cars, teachers and administrators recording and sharing daily story time and those using all kinds of technology to connect with students.

And we have parents who have suddenly been tasked as teachers during one of the most stressful times in their lives. We’ve got parents who are trying to tutor themselves in “new math” and those who are watching tutorials right alongside their students to try to learn new material.

And in all of that, we need to remember what Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran encouraged us to do — to focus on grace and compassion not only for others but for ourselves.

Education during this pandemic is going to take many forms. It’s going to look like students sitting at the dining room table doing “traditional” school work, but it’s also going to look like experiential learning in the kitchen, in the garage, on a walk outside or working on a project with a sibling.

Some days, “school” may resemble building something or making dinner more than it resembles consulting a textbook and making notes. Flexibility is the key here, along with grace and compassion.

We don’t yet know how much longer distance learning will be our “norm,” but I do know we can get through this with grace and compassion. Our teachers are experts, and they are nothing if not flexible.

We will come up with a plan to support them next school year as we work to get all of our students back on the same page. It’s okay, for now, for there to be differentiated instruction, different experiences, different pacing, different activities. We encourage all students to attempt assignments from teachers, and we are committed to working with everyone when it comes to grading and promotion.

But we know that each student can’t necessarily commit six hours a day to this process during traditional school hours. And that’s OK — we never expected that.

So, whatever school looks like at your house may be different than what school looks like at a neighbor’s house. And that’s OK, too.

Parents, please also remember that many of our teachers are balancing their new virtual commitments to your students with their need to support their own students at the same time. A little grace and compassion for them is also in order.

Together, we’ve overcome what looked like insurmountable challenges after Hurricane Michael, and together we’re working through a damage list that totals approximately $700 million. Together, we CAN support each other through this emergency distance learning plan, and together we can ensure that our students come through this pandemic having learned lessons of all sorts about how the world works and about the true meaning of grace and compassion.

And for that, I am eternally grateful.

Your Schools is usually supplied by a different Bay District school each week. However, during the pandemic safer at home order, Superintendent Bill Husfelt will supply weekly updates.