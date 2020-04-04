ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might have an itch for more excitement in your life. Your special someone could have a long list of routine jobs that need to be addressed, but try to find ways to take care of business and still have time for a novel pastime.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Snap decisions might turn the tables on someone or turn your own plans upside down. Take time to foresee the consequences of a sudden change of plans and carefully consider the logical sequence of events.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dust it, polish it, oil it and make it shine. Getting things neat and organized so they present a pleasing appearance might be a good way to spend your weekend. You probably take your responsibilities within a group setting seriously.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your mate's plans can affect your bank account, but in a good way. You might notice that your resources are enriched by sharing both assets and liabilities. Romantic ideas can be sparked if you work closely together outdoors.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your ability to cope with sudden changes may be tested. A business matter or homework assignment could be challenging. Your partner may be glued to your side and can make any errand or task more enjoyable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone may not respond to your attempts to be more social, yet entertaining at home could be beneficial. You may be more satisfied if you aim your efforts at more practical matters or at business-related tasks.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Getting everything arranged neatly within the household could be at the top of your weekend to-do list. You can invite the entire family to help you clean out the garage or basement and turn it into a more organized and functional environment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Quenching a partner's thirst for adventure may require lots of patience and planning. You may need to look up the best hours to go on a field trip, or pack a lunch for a spur-of-the-moment hike or bike ride.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider donating things that have outworn their usefulness or recycle them to extend their life. Indulge your creative side -- there are many fun ways to repurpose things you already own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay attention to even the smallest details. If you take good care of your relationships and your material possessions, they will be stronger and last longer. Don't be surprised if a "simple" job becomes more complicated than you thought.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Although you enjoy traditional social gatherings, some unpredictable events could change the mood of your day. A family member's routine could stray from the norm and force you to position yourself differently.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You should find plenty of reasons to be proud of your loved ones and partner. You can accept them with unconditional love despite their concerns and human imperfections. There will be plenty of home-based activities to share with your favorite people.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You usually expect to have the very best, and you are likely to get it as the next three to four weeks pass by. The smart handling of money, business and career could be at the center of everything you do in late April and early May. Because you are ambitious, you might package yourself very well and be ready for successful job interviews in late May, when your charm and attractiveness is at a high point. If you are single, this is a good time to try a dating app or meet someone suitable for a romantic relationship. In July, you may be misled by something, so wait until late August, when the facts should be clearer, to make major changes or commitments. This is another time when your appeal is at a high point, so meet new people and ask for a raise or a better position while you can.