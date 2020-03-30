ARIES (March 21-April 19): People value your trustworthiness and look up to you because you faithfully honor your commitments. Fulfilling some promises, however, may become more work than anticipated. Find a creative way to complete the task without excessive time and effort.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Getting along with people is a skill that can't be easily explained with logic, but you may develop a formula that works for you. You may want to stretch your imagination to find the words to impress new customers or contacts.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don't let a good idea slip through the cracks due to distractions. Consider having a notepad handy and keeping track of imaginative scenarios. The more you try to exert a powerful influence on others, the more likely they might resist.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have big dreams but might not make money from them unless you share your ideas with your partner. Your moneymaking plans should work out for the best if you take someone into your confidence and receive some useful feedback.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Gather your intuitions and use them as tools throughout the day. You can be a powerhouse at the workplace because you are open-minded and tolerant. You may be a romantic-minded partner who shares feelings once you arrive home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Diligent research brings the facts into view, and using your imagination should result in intelligent assessments of how best to use the data. You have a big heart for dealing with human faults requiring compassion and empathy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't expect to receive a lot more than you are offering -- energy tends to stay in balance. Go out of your way to find someone who's willing to help or cooperate. Imagine how other people feel and anticipate their needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don't be surprised if your reputation is discussed positively. Your résumé might even be enhanced by a recent creative effort or someone's positive recommendation. Loved ones may count the many ways you bless their lives.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The world won't end if you lose the coin toss. You may be a serious competitor, but it's always polite to offer a smile, a wink or a nod to show you possess a sense of fair play. Shake hands and be a good sport if you lose.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You might be wrapped up in achieving a righteous goal or worthy objective. You understand that it's sometimes necessary to take risks to make profits, but you also realize that a dollar saved is a dollar earned, so invest wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Come up for air. You may be intent on completing a project and following the rules. If you pay attention, you may notice that someone special has romantic intentions that could fill up your spare time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your romantic attitude toward life and relationships could extend to the job you do. You might be deeply involved in a project that lets you show off your great taste and your eye for balance. You could be in complete harmony with co-workers.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next three to four weeks, focus on being realistic, practical and shrewd since you might be too fanciful and romantic for your own good. Put your love life on the back burner and concentrate on material success. In June, your energy levels are high, making it a good time for sports, exercise and competitions. In early July, impractical ideas can drain your energy and make you lose traction, so ignore new romantic proposals or financial schemes. Throughout August, you should be in the loop with your friends and a widening social network. September offers both the imagination to dream of bigger and better things and the practical skills to make your dreams come true. A romantic vacation could fit the bill in October, when your heart yearns to escape the ordinary world. Late January and early February is the best time to launch projects that will turn out for the best.