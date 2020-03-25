ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you can't beat them, join them. You will find it easier to get ahead and get along with others if you are agreeable to reasonable compromises. Don't fight against the tides of opinion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rise to every occasion. Sentiment can drop to the bottom of your list when you adopt a more objective approach in public. When you are at home, you will have a chance to grow closer to loved ones.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You probably would like to remain objective and unmoved by minor issues, but someone might push all your buttons. It may be challenging to remain calm when you detect hidden opposition or indirect resistance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can only juggle so many balls at one time. It's better to focus on one task until it is completed than to multitask on several activities and accomplish less. Indulge your passion for the best of things.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Having the latest technology might be worth the cost if it results in extra conveniences. Your time is money, so the faster connection or latest smart phone apps could save you both time and money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A kind and gentle demeanor despite provocation can keep you out of controversies. Focus on making your money work on your behalf and use your practical financial skills to incorporate sensible changes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You might think the world of someone yet be confused by their logic. It's possible that you are being kept in the dark about ongoing issues. Have faith in a partner who refuses to involve you in a controversy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Compromise is a key that will unlock doors and let you enter the inner circle of love. Your most valued companions are willing to forgive and forget under these stars, so this is a good time to mend fences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Strange theories may abound, but they don't need to tie you up in knots. Future revelations may show that they are unfounded, but in the meantime, you might need to struggle to find the facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ensure that an arrangement or business deal will benefit everyone equally. Being generous and seeking win-win solutions is always the best way to attain success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use sound business tactics. You might be faced with a puzzling financial dilemma that requires deep thought and a good deal of research to solve. Uncover something that is hidden from view.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your need to honor obligations can be put to the test if you are an impulsive spender. You may be challenged to live up to high ideals and maintain a sterling reputation if there are unexpected bills.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Once you've made a promise, you will be expected to keep it, and as the next two to three weeks go by, you might strain your brain trying to make it happen. Trying to handle emotional issues with a logical approach might prove difficult. Throughout April, you might be in a rush to get things accomplished and defend your territory. By June, you'll have the "can do" attitude that will make things happen and will be able to tackle emerging issues fearlessly. Your energetic approach can come in handy during July, when you may aspire to reach an imaginative goal. Late July or late August is an ideal time to take a vacation or head off on a romantic weekend with a loved one. November is an excellent time to make a key commitment or interview for a new job, because your trustworthiness is at a high point and you will be able to make changes you have only dreamed of making with ease.