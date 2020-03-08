Okay, I’ve got some questions. In fact, I’ve got lots of questions. What I don’t have is enough answers. It’s always been that way — more questions than answers. My life has largely been questions and answers. The one thing I’ve learned — one great answer I’ve found — is that every question that is answered leads to another question.

Last week, for example, one of my friends I meet for breakfast every morning at Jack’s related a proverb: “Don’t trouble trouble until trouble troubles you.” That one was just delightful, but he followed it with a question: “Haven’t you ever heard that one before?” No, I hadn’t, and that got me to thinking, which is always dangerous since it leads to more questions.

Tagging it down in my notebook, I started searching for the origin of that proverb when I got home that night. It’s easiest to frame questions in terms of the old “who, what, where, when, how and why” structure — it focuses those questions into something easily answerable. In possession of the “what” — the proverb itself — I searched for the “who.” Well, that was a whole can of worms (another phrase with interesting and murky origins) since it all came down to how many “whos” one wanted.

Depending on the websites consulted, there have been versions of “Never trouble trouble until trouble troubles you” all the way back to the Roman writer Seneca. The phrase has appeared in poems and songs, and it makes an appearance in Benjamin Franklin’s “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” of course.

I was satisfied enough then and didn’t take it any further, but there are lots of questions that simply will never have an answer. I’m not even referring to the great metaphysical questions like “What is the meaning of life?” (Google that one, by the way, and see what pops up). Just simple things that happen.

Another incident from last week illustrates those simple questions that I will never find an adequate answer for, and I’m not even sure they should be answered, really. While driving to Jack’s one morning, three squirrels crossed the highway in front of me. A squirrel crossing the road is such a common occurrence as to require no comment, but here were three squirrels — one right behind the other in a gray line — heading across the highway all at the same time. Having the “what,” now I want to know the “why?” Why would three squirrels do such a thing?

Now, I’m equipped to find answers to questions dealing with proverbs. If anything, proverbs are literature, sort of compressed little folk-poems. They usually distill some everyday wisdom into easily “remember-able” forms. The behavior of squirrels is out of my expertise. All I know about squirrel behavior is what I’ve seen and heard over the years. I don’t even know enough about the subject to come up with a good proverb! “As curious as three squirrels crossing the highway” just doesn’t say anything. No matter how many words substitute for “curious,” that proverb don’t hunt. It neither fishes nor cuts bait. It’s just “null.” Worse still, there’s nothing memorable about the wording. Answer to the end of this line of questions? One cannot just sit down and write a proverb.

I suppose I could consult a squirrel expert. Surely, such a person exists. There’s a zoologist out there somewhere who specializes in squirrels and their behavior just waiting by the phone for such a question. My curiosity ran out before I started trying to find out who that person is. I could ask around at Jack’s, but I’m reasonably sure that no one has an answer to that question.

In fact, the whole experience is likely an anomaly. A coincidence. There were just three squirrels that morning on one side of the highway that all suddenly needed to be on the other side of the highway and just scooted in a line because that just how it happened. Maybe it’s no more difficult than that. I’ve watched lots of squirrels chase each other through the trees over the years, so maybe this was a rare occasion where one squirrel being chased by another decided to chase a third one, and they just happened to be on the ground. Who knows?

Maybe those three squirrels were just fooling with me anyway. Squirrels are, after all, “tricksy” animals. I can see the three of them now, plotting among themselves on one side of the road and giggling, “Okay, here he comes! All together now!” One has to be on guard about being the victim of squirrel pranks. They have all the mischief in the world in them. I wonder why that is.

I’ve made my peace with questions of proverb origins and squirrel pranks. The answers are “it’s just an old saying” and “squirrels are tricksy.” I’m going to leave those questions there. There are, after all, bigger questions for the day ahead.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.