Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation.

Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Observance of Presidents’ Day, Closed Feb, 17

Technical Review Committee, 11 a.m. Feb. 18

City Council, 6 p.m. Feb. 18

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19

Hank Klein Presentations

Destin historian, author and speaker Hank Klein will present The Early Days of WEST FLORIDA Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at The Resurrection Snowbird Group, Resurrection Catholic Church, 259 Miramar Beach Dr. in Miramar Beach.

• MORENO POINT ... What we Call Destin, Florida Today: Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Destin History and Fishing Museum General Membership and Board Meeting, 108 Stahlman Avenue.

• GENEALOGY – Discovering Your Family History: March 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the N.W. Florida Family History Fair 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 339 Lake Dr., NW in Fort Walton Beach.

• Publishing and Enjoying Your Genealogy Work: March 7 at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 339 Lake Dr., NW, in Fort Walton Beach.

Kids Classics Club features Harry Potter

A seven-week series featuring the modern classic “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Destin Library. This fun Read-Aloud program is for grades 3-5. Destin Youth Services Librarian Laura Harris will read aloud from the story every week. Children will also enjoy snacks and free art expression with paint or collage each week. Faithful attendees will receive a gift copy of the book at the end of the series.

Chocolat’ Fare

The Destin United Methodist Women’s 17th annual Chocolat' Fare will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the DUMC Life Center. In addition to everything in chocolate you can imagine, they will also be selling their jewelry creations.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Destin Garden Club

The Destin Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Destin Library. The program this month will be "Timing is Everything! When to Prune.“ Master Gardener Sheila Dunning will be the speaker. She is a commercial horticulturist agent with University of Florida Service in Okaloosa County. Membership is $35 per year which includes informative programs, education, good food and fellowship. The Destin Garden Club raises funds for a variety of community projects which includes care of the gardens at the library. For more information, visit www.destingardenclub.org.

Beanstalk Brigade

The storytime program continues at the Destin Library for beginning readers ages 4-7 at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25. This program is free to attend, and no registration is required. Participants will explore their imaginations with great stories using longer picture books, poetry, flannel stories, folk tales, and expressive art. Activities encourage attention and listening skills, as well as language acquisition and reading readiness. Call 837-8572.

The Rise of White Nationalism in 21st Century America

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library presents a guest lecture by former civil rights lawyer Richard Cohen at 2 p.m. Feb. 11. This is a free event and no registration is required. The recovering lawyer and former president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, he has been involved in a wide variety of civil rights litigation and has testified many times before Congress about the threat of radical-right terrorism. He served as the executive producer for the Center’s documentary films, four of which were garnered Academy Award nominations and two won Oscars.

Snowbird Movie Matinee

See Downton Abbey at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Destin Library. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and you are welcome to bring your own light refreshments. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance.

Feb. 19: Yesterday: Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes an overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.

Feb. 26: Ford v. Ferrari: American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Computer Bytes Tech Talks at the Destin Library

Learn the basics of a variety of computing concepts with a “byte”- sized 30-minute presentation on Online Safety at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12. These talks are free and no registration is required. Call 837-8572 or email mfontaine@cityofdestin.com if you have any questions.

Feb. 19: The Web and You

Feb. 26: Using Email

Garden Club

The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Bayside/Linkside Center for a program on “Let’s Talk Tomatoes.” Linda Timothy, an Okaloosa County Master Gardener and a favorite speaker, will talk about growing vegetables in this area. Learn how to create a raised bed for the best vegetables. The lively, energetic presentation will make you want to run home and plant vegetables. The cost is $25 for both the lunch and program. To make a reservation, email Taffy Woolf at sjpappas14@hotmail.com by Feb. 13.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 14th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held at the Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22. There will be over 70 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry, woodcarvings, paintings, food items and much more. Vendor booths are available for $45/residents and $55/non-residents (Foyer $65). Space is limited so vendors need to register early. Admission is free to the public.

Mardi Gras Golf Scramble

Registration is open for the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida’s fourth annual Mardi Gras Golf Scramble on Feb, 22. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. at Shalimar Pointe Golf Club, 302 Country Club Road, and concludes with a silent auction on items and gift baskets. All proceeds benefit the Museum’s education and community engagement initiatives as well as improvements to existing exhibits. Register at www.heritage-museum.org/special-events.

Ladies Night Out

Fort Walton Beach Medical & Twin Cities Hospital present Ladies Night Out: An Evening of Health, Wellness and Fun from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 5 at The Henderson Resort in Destin. From botox to aching feet, chair massages and fabulous mini makeovers, attendees will have a chance to talk one-on-one with over 18 physicians and experts about various health and wellness topics that are most important to women. Ladies will be greeted with champagne upon arrival and will also indulge in a delicious display of heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and have the opportunity to win over 25 door prizes. Tickets are $50/person and can be purchased at EmeraldCoastLNO.com. This event is held in partnership with Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Twin Cities Hospital and Destin Chamber of Commerce.

World’s Greatest Baby Shower

The Healthy Start Coalition of Okaloosa and Walton Counties will host The World’s Greatest Baby Shower from 5:30-8 p.m. March 12 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event is especially designed for expectant parents, new parents who have had a baby within the last three months, and their families. There will be 50+ informative exhibits highlighting topics such as parenting, prenatal health, new baby care and community resources. There will also be numerous prizes, guest bags, and light refreshments. Admission is free and no pre-registration is required. For more information, call 833-9284 or visit www.healthystartokawalton.org.

Food For Thought Golf Tournament

Food For Thought will return to the Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club April 9 for their Ninth Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with light food, refreshments and check-in/registration, followed by a noon shotgun start. An awards ceremony and after party follows at the clubhouse of the Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club. All proceeds support the work of fighting childhood hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. For registration options, visithttps://fftfl.org/.

RECURRING EVENTS

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. No registration is required, and the class is free to attend, however donations are appreciated. Call 837-8572.

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Peer to Peer Support Group

Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

Good Grief Luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

— Cardio, Shape and Stretch: Classes are every Monday from 9-10 a.m. These hi-low aerobics workout is set to increase strength and balance by using your body weight, core, and completed with a final stretch. Fee is $4/class and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $5/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 12-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children ages 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

— Gentle Yoga: Classes are 12-1 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 2. Recommended for beginner exercisers and/or active older adults. Please bring a mat and towel.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays beginning Jan. 9 with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class is $6.

• Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Shape and Sculpt: Fitness class is offered on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. This lightweight workout is set to fun music with a focus on strengthening your muscles, balance, and core. Classes are $4/class and are open to all ages and fitness levels.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

‒ Zumba Gold Toning: Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday is an effective full body workout combining light weight strength conditioning with the spicy rhythms of Zumba Gold. Fee is $6/session.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.