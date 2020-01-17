Planting a seed and watching it grow is one of the most amazing things to see. I still get excited to see our yard turn into a lawn each fall when we overseed it with fescue seed. Helping my parents and grandparents with their gardens growing up is one of those sweet memories that brings the kid out of all of us. Gardening makes you feel good while also beautifying your property. It also is a good way to get a workout.

Have you ever wanted to know why your tomatoes do not look good or why your yard has yellow spots? What about when and how to plant a tree? Do you like to volunteer and have fun? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you are the perfect candidate for our upcoming Etowah/Cherokee County Master Gardener class that will start Jan. 28.

The class will meet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for 14 weeks at the Etowah County Extension Office.

Topics covered include plant botany, soils and fertility, plant propagation, vegetable crops, fruit crops, lawns, annuals and perennials, pruning, landscape design, entomology, plant disease, plant care and selection, and how to volunteer.

Each topic is taught by specialists and Extension agents from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, fellow certified Master Gardeners and local horticulture professionals.

The Etowah and Cherokee County Master Gardeners are, more importantly, ambassadors to the local county Extension Offices. They are volunteers who love helping and educating people about home gardening. Their goal and primary mission is assisting Extension in helping all people, solving problems and serving the needs of the community.

To become a certified Alabama Master Gardener, you are required to attend all the classes and pass quizzes emailed to you following the subject covered. No worries, this is to ensure that you know how to find the correct research-based answer after you are certified.

If you do not feel comfortable taking an online quiz we can make other arrangements for you.

Another requirement is having 50 volunteer hours after you complete the class requirements. You have up to a year to complete these requirements. The cost of the class is $150. This covers a background check, name badge and all the materials for the class.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a certified Master Gardener, contact me at 256-532-1578 or by email at rcb0003@aces.edu. You also can contact the Etowah County Extension Office or visit www.aces.edu.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• Scale Back Alabama begins Monday. Scale Back Alabama is a free statewide weight-loss campaign designed to encourage Alabamians to get healthy and to have fun while doing it. You can win prizes and money. Get with those you work with and sign up a team today for weigh-in at the Etowah County Extension Office, or sign up at www.scalebackalabama.com

• Learning to Cook with Your Instant Pot is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Etowah County Extension Office. The fee is $10. Call the office to register.

Rhonda Britton is a regional Extension agent specializing in home grounds, gardens and home pests. She is based in the Madison County Extension Office and is responsible for an eight-county area, including Etowah. For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.