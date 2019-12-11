Christmas events for all ages can be found across the Panhandle.

Friday, Dec. 13

HOLIDAY MARKET: 3-8 p.m. at Seaside Lyceum, next to the Seaside Neighborhood School. Enjoy an artificial ice skating rink, faice painting, pictures with Santa, Christmas treats and vendors. Free admission, open to the public.

WINTER WONDERLAND: 3:30 p.m. EST at the Charles Whitehead Public Library in Wewahitchka. Winter themed books, games and crafts for ages 6 and older. Details at NWRLS.com.

EASTPOINT CHRISTMAS PARADE: 4 p.m. EST starting at Seller's Plaza in Eastpoint, running along U.S. 98 and ending at Eastpoint Pavilion, where Santa will have yummy treats on hand and his helpers will give out toys to all the good little boys and girls.

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: 6 p.m. to midnight at The Salty Hobo, 1118 Bayview Ave., Panama City. Benefiting the Stuff the Bus Toy Drive, featuring Heritage, Blow It Up, Safe to Say, and Cline Street. Admission is your donation to the Stuff The Bus Toy Drive to help local kids this holiday season. The block party will feature food, prizes and music. Festivities start at 5 p.m., music kicks off at 6 p.m.

BETHLEHEM CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: 5:30-8:30 p.m. nightly Dec. 11-14 at Capt. Anderson's Marina off Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. Imagine walking through ancient Bethlehem, meeting Isaiah, Mary and Joseph to hear stories of the coming birth of Christ. Follow the path they trod while looking for shelter. See the live Nativity, enjoy live music and a stable with petting animals; toy and food drive; food and gift merchants. Free admission. Details at 850-234-3435 or 800-874-2415.

"SING WE NOW OF CHRISTMAS" CONCERT: 6-7 p.m. EST at First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe. Featuring the 30-plus voice Bay Area Choral Society, conductor Dana Langford, concert pianist Janis Ramos, concert cellist Lauren Mullinax, and many talented soloists. Admission: $5.

STROLLING DICKENS CAROLERS: 6 p.m. at Pier Park North in Panama City Beach. Dressed as though they stepped straight out of "A Christmas Carol," a quartet of singers will perform beloved holiday classics on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21.

FRIDAY NIGHTS WITH SANTA: 6-8 p.m. at The Little Mustard Seed, 437 Harrison Ave., Panama City. Each Friday in December, bring the kids, camera and wish list to visit with Santa Claus and get a photo.

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK 2019: 6-10 p.m. EST on Dec. 13-14 and 19-21 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bristol. A Hurricane Michael recovery event. Although the park had extensive damage due to the storm, the trains were not damaged. This will be a beautiful Christmas train ride for families throughout the Panhandle. The holiday scenes and music will give everyone a happy experience. Fast Track tickets are available on the website VeteransMemorialRailroad.org. Tickets are also available at the gate. Tickets are $10 per person; children 2 years and under ride for free. Veterans Memorial Railroad Inc. is a 501(c)3 group. All funds received are allocated for maintenance of the track, trains and the decorations. Details at 850-643-6646.

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

"MISS BENNETT - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY": 7:30 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. All your favorite characters from "Pride and Prejudice" return in this imagined sequel that tells the story of Mary Bennet, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child, who has her quest for independence sparked by an unlikely visitor during the holidays. Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years and older) and military and $28 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about ECTC, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 or visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

Saturday, Dec. 14

PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.) at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

HOLIDAY ON THE HARBOR & BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. EST in downtown Carrabelle. A street festival featuring children’s activities, vendors, live music and the boat parade at dusk. Downtown Carrabelle merchants will be open during the festival with holiday specials.

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS: 1-5 p.m. on the streets and in the shops of Rosemary Beach. Enjoy book signings, trunk shows, demos, shopping specials and holiday cheer. Check out the holiday tour of homes taking place throughout the town, benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast.

"HOLIDAY BY THE BAY": 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School, Lynn Haven. Presented by Panama City Pops Orchestra. Tickets and details at PanamaCityPops.org.

HOLIDAY MARKET: 3-8 p.m. at Seaside Lyceum, next to the Seaside Neighborhood School. Enjoy an artificial ice skating rink, faice painting, pictures with Santa, Christmas treats and vendors. Free admission, open to the public.

CHRISTMAS AT SOUTHSIDE SLICE: 4-6:30 p.m. at Southside Slice in Rosemary Beach. Santa's elves will turn Southside Slice into their workshop wonderland, helping each child make their own Christmas pizza; enjoy fun games with prizes, letters to Santa, hot chocolate and presents from the elves. Ticket price is $28 (plus tax); limited spaces available; for children ages 5-13 (must be accompanied by an adult). Details at events@thelcrg.com or call 850-368-7952 to reserve.

PANAMA CITY BEACH OPTIMIST CLUB CHRISTMAS PARADE: 5 p.m. at Pier Park in Panama City Beach. The parade will marshal behind Target at Pier Park, go down Powell Adams Road, turn right onto Front Beach Road, and turn right into Pier Park. It will travel through Pier Park and end behind Target.

HOLIDAY POPS CONCERT: 5 p.m. at the amphitheater in Seaside. Featuring Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Free and open to the public.

BETHLEHEM CHRISTMAS VILLAGE: 5:30-8:30 p.m. nightly Dec. 11-14 at Capt. Anderson's Marina off Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. Imagine walking through ancient Bethlehem, meeting Isaiah, Mary and Joseph to hear stories of the coming birth of Christ. Follow the path they trod while looking for shelter. See the live Nativity, enjoy live music and a stable with petting animals; toy and food drive; food and gift merchants. Free admission. Details at 850-234-3435 or 800-874-2415.

CHRISTMAS DINNER & SHOW: 5:30-9 p.m. at Todd Herendeen Theatre, 8010 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. Dinner and show tickets: $34.95 for adults, $24.95 for ages 15 and younger; available at ToddHerendeenTheatre.com.

STROLLING DICKENS CAROLERS: 6 p.m. at Pier Park North in Panama City Beach. Dressed as though they stepped straight out of "A Christmas Carol," a quartet of singers will perform beloved holiday classics on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21.

DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY JAYCEES CHRISTMAS PARADE: 6:45-9 p.m. along Harrison Avenue in historic downtown Panama City. Hosted by the Panama City Jaycees, the theme is "A Collegiate Christmas."

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

"MISS BENNETT - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY": 7:30 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. All your favorite characters from "Pride and Prejudice" return in this imagined sequel that tells the story of Mary Bennet, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child, who has her quest for independence sparked by an unlikely visitor during the holidays. Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years and older) and military and $28 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about ECTC, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 or visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

19th ANNUAL LGBTQ CHRISTMAS PARTY: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Splash Bar, 6520 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach. Live music on the outside stage from 8-11 p.m. Drag shows at midnight and 2 a.m. with DJ Vishus V spinning all night long. Free hors d’oeuvres. Holiday attire requested; 18 to enter. Details at SplashBarFlorida.com or 850-236-3450.

Sunday, Dec. 15

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 8-11 a.m. at Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 63 Main St., Rosemary Beach.Santa will be on hand for pictures for the duration of breakfast, as well as handing out small gifts in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas holiday. The Breakfast Buffet will feature breakfast items for both children and adults. Open to the public; $50+ per adult, $25+ per child (13 and under). Reservations required; call 850-588-2882.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (break from 1-2 p.m.) at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 2 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

"MISS BENNETT - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY": 2 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. All your favorite characters from "Pride and Prejudice" return in this imagined sequel that tells the story of Mary Bennet, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child, who has her quest for independence sparked by an unlikely visitor during the holidays. Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years and older) and military and $28 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about ECTC, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 or visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

HOLIDAY MARKET: 3-7 p.m. at Seaside Lyceum, next to the Seaside Neighborhood School. Enjoy an artificial ice skating rink, faice painting, pictures with Santa, Christmas treats and vendors. Free admission, open to the public.

"SING WE NOW OF CHRISTMAS" CONCERT: 4-5 p.m. EST at Apalachicola Trinity Episcopal Church, 79 Sixth St. in Apalachicola. Featuring the 30-plus voice Bay Area Choral Society, conductor Dana Langford, concert pianist Janis Ramos, concert cellist Lauren Mullinax, and many talented soloists. Admission: $5.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS CONCERT: 7 p.m. at Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church, Panama City Beach. The 28th Church & the Arts Concert Series begins with an uplifting and spirited holiday celebration. Marcille Wallis & Friends captivate all ages with song and dance, combining Celtic music with favorite Christmas carols. Admission: $10 at the door; proceeds benefit Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

Monday, Dec. 16

PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.) Dec. 16-23 at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

LIBRARY FAMILY CHRISTMAS: 5:30 p.m. at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th St., Panama City. Visit with Santa, hear Christmas stories, make a craft and listen to Christmas music featuring the library's Youths and Ukes group. Bring your cameras for a photo with Santa. Refreshments provided by the Gulf Coast Woman's Club. Details at NWRLS.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK 2019: 6-10 p.m. EST on Dec. 19-21 at Veterans Memorial Park in Bristol. A Hurricane Michael recovery event. Although the park had extensive damage due to the storm, the trains were not damaged. This will be a beautiful Christmas train ride for families throughout the Panhandle. The holiday scenes and music will give everyone a happy experience. Fast Track tickets are available on the website VeteransMemorialRailroad.org. Tickets are also available at the gate. Tickets are $10 per person; children 2 years and under ride for free. Veterans Memorial Railroad Inc. is a 501(c)3 group. All funds received are allocated for maintenance of the track, trains and the decorations. Details at 850-643-6646.

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

"MISS BENNETT - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY": 7:30 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. All your favorite characters from "Pride and Prejudice" return in this imagined sequel that tells the story of Mary Bennet, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child, who has her quest for independence sparked by an unlikely visitor during the holidays. Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years and older) and military and $28 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about ECTC, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 or visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

Friday, Dec. 20

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

LIBRARY DULCIMER CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 2:30 p.m. in the Youth Department and 3:30 p.m. in the Adult Services Department at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th St., Panama City. The 11th Street Dulcimers will perform a Christmas songs on the mountain dulcimer. Light holiday refreshments will be provided. Everyone is invited.

HOLIDAY MARKET: 3-8 p.m. at Seaside Lyceum, next to the Seaside Neighborhood School. Enjoy an artificial ice skating rink, faice painting, pictures with Santa, Christmas treats and vendors. Free admission, open to the public.

STROLLING DICKENS CAROLERS: 6 p.m. at Pier Park North in Panama City Beach. Dressed as though they stepped straight out of "A Christmas Carol," a quartet of singers will perform beloved holiday classics on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21.

MOVIE IN THE PARK - "ELF": 7 p.m. at McKenzie Park, between Oak Avenue and Park Street, in downtown Panama City. The City of Panama City will show the free film on the big screen, and will have a fire pit for roasting marshmallows and making S'mores. Food trucks have been invited to set up. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the park for the movie.

"MISS BENNETT - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY": 7:30 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. All your favorite characters from "Pride and Prejudice" return in this imagined sequel that tells the story of Mary Bennet, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child, who has her quest for independence sparked by an unlikely visitor during the holidays. Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years and older) and military and $28 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about ECTC, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 or visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

FRIDAY NIGHTS WITH SANTA: 6-8 p.m. at The Little Mustard Seed, 437 Harrison Ave., Panama City. Each Friday in December, bring the kids, camera and wish list to visit with Santa Claus and get a photo.

Saturday, Dec. 21

SANTA CLAUS RUN: 8 a.m. at Oaks by the Bay Park, 2715 W. 10th St., Panama City. Panhandle Runners presents a free group run for anyone looking to spread holiday cheer. If you can walk, run or waddle, meet at Oaks by the Bay Park for a run to the Panama City marina and back along Beach Drive. It’s about 6 miles, but easy to turn around and do a shorter route if you want. Some will go to breakfast afterwards at place TBD. Wear your Santa hat and whatever holiday clothes you’ve got.

NAACP CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PARTY: Noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Rosenwald High School Multi-Purpose Room, 924 Bay Ave., Panama City. Bay County NAACP and the Bay County Youth Council are hosting. There will be crafts, games, a sing-along, pizza and free distribution of books. Details: Dr. Rufus Wood Jr. at 850-630-1113

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

COOKIES WITH MRS. CLAUS: 3-5 p.m. at Oaks By The Bay Park, 2715 W. 10th St., Panama City. The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department invites you to bring your little ones to meet Mrs. Claus and enjoy some sing-along music, cookies, hot chocolate and a story or two read by Mrs. Claus. Kids are encouraged to wear PJ’s and blankets. There will be onsite heaters if the weather is cold.

HOLIDAY MARKET: 3-8 p.m. at Seaside Lyceum, next to the Seaside Neighborhood School. Enjoy an artificial ice skating rink, faice painting, pictures with Santa, Christmas treats and vendors. Free admission, open to the public.

CHRISTMAS DINNER & SHOW: 5:30-9 p.m. at Todd Herendeen Theatre, 8010 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. Dinner and show tickets: $34.95 for adults, $24.95 for ages 15 and younger; available at ToddHerendeenTheatre.com.

STROLLING DICKENS CAROLERS: 6 p.m. at Pier Park North in Panama City Beach. Dressed as though they stepped straight out of "A Christmas Carol," a quartet of singers will perform beloved holiday classics on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21.

"MISS BENNETT - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY": 7:30 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. All your favorite characters from "Pride and Prejudice" return in this imagined sequel that tells the story of Mary Bennet, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child, who has her quest for independence sparked by an unlikely visitor during the holidays. Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years and older) and military and $28 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about ECTC, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 or visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

Sunday, Dec. 22

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

"MISS BENNETT - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY": 2 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. All your favorite characters from "Pride and Prejudice" return in this imagined sequel that tells the story of Mary Bennet, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child, who has her quest for independence sparked by an unlikely visitor during the holidays. Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years and older) and military and $28 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets, make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about ECTC, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 or visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

HOLIDAY MARKET: 3-7 p.m. at Seaside Lyceum, next to the Seaside Neighborhood School. Enjoy an artificial ice skating rink, faice painting, pictures with Santa, Christmas treats and vendors. Free admission, open to the public.

BLUE CHRISTMAS: 5 p.m. hosted by Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, meeting at Bay Haven Charter Academy, 2501 Hawks Landing Blvd., Panama City. A quiet, contemplative service for anyone experiencing sadness, pain or change this holiday season. Childcare provided for infants through fifth grade. Details at LynnHavenChristmas.com.

LIVING NATIVITY: 6 p.m. in front of Messiah Lutheran Church, 3701 W. State 390, Panama City. The bell choir will play and the story will be narrated with scene changes. Chairs are provided outside.

Monday, Dec. 23

"EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre. All of your favorite beloved holiday classics packed into one 90-minute show of high-energy jolly and hilarity, as three REP actors armed with a bazillion props and costumes send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca. Tickets: $30 ($24 for REP members), and $20 for kids 12 and younger. Details at LoveTheRep.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (breaks from 11 a.m. to noon and 3-4 p.m.) at Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

CHRISTMAS EVE: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. hosted by Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, meeting at Bay Haven Charter Academy, 2501 Hawks Landing Blvd., Panama City. A service of candle-lighting and Holy Communion celebrating the birth of Christ. Childcare provided for infants through age 5. Details at LynnHavenChristmas.com.

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER: 4-8 p.m. at Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 63 Main St., Rosemary Beach with three-course menu. Cost: $80 per adult, $40 per child ages 12 and younger. Reservations required: 850-588-2882).

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE: 5-6 p.m. at in the Student Center Gym at St. Andrew Baptist Church, 3010 W. 15th St., Panama City. Details at 850-785-8596.

CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER: 5-9 p.m. at FOOW, 34 Goldenrod Circle, Santa Rosa Beach with music beginning at 6 p.m. Cost: $85 per person includes a 4-course special dining option or a la carte pricing. Wine pairings available for $30 per person. Reservations preferred by calling 850-534-5050).

Wednesday, Dec. 25

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER: 4-8 p.m. at Havana Beach Bar & Grill, 63 Main St., Rosemary Beach with three-course menu. Cost: $80 per adult, $40 per child ages 12 and younger. Reservations required: 850-588-2882).

CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER: 5-9 p.m. at FOOW, 34 Goldenrod Circle, Santa Rosa Beach with music beginning at 6 p.m. Cost: $85 per person includes a 4-course special dining option or a la carte pricing. Wine pairings available for $30 per person. Reservations preferred by calling 850-534-5050).