Waves Girls Conference team is gearing up for a packed October. The sixth annual Waves Girls Conference in Destin is Oct. 4 and 5. Tickets go on sale July 1.

Waves is doing a second annual girls conference tour in Tanzania, Africa, immediately after the Destin conference, Oct. 8-20. Waves exist to help girls that are middle school-, high school- and college-age know their identity in Christ and know their calling so they can start making waves for Christ in their homes, communities and world.

The Destin conference will have four impactful sessions, six breakout sessions, a panel answering questions, pre- and post-conference Bible studies featuring Waves Curriculum on Minted Truth app, photo booth opportunities with designs from Mingle 30A, Donut Dessert Party, a free youth leader luncheon with the keynote speaker, lunch for the girls, and booths with merchandise and books.

Worship will be led throughout the weekend by the Waves Worship Team, Taylor Barber and Amanda Cheeley. A guest worship leader will join the team, Destiny McDonald from Summit Sounds and Summit Church.

Waves Founder, Caroline Hare will speak on breaking points becoming your breakthrough. Waves VP, Christy Maraman, will speak on overcoming currents in faith. Rebbeca Francis, author of "Thx!" and international speaker and teacher through Christian International, will speak on high tides and body image. Hope Lamberson, Next Gen Pastor who has a podcast called "Straight Talk with Hope," will speak on Making Waves for Christ. Lamberson will also share at the youth leader luncheon words of hope for those who help in leading youth ministries.

Hare says, “This year we want the girls to look in the mirror and know that they were made to reflect His glory and that they are glorious! In 2 Corinthians 3:18 it says, ‘But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as [ a ] by the Spirit of the Lord.’ We want the girls to fully grasp this truth this year.”

Everything during the weekend will be about mirroring and reflecting His glory even with the décor having lots of metallic balloons, streamers and mirror art.

Waves Girls Conference in Destin will be held at the Destin Life Center at 200 Beach Drive. Tickets are $20 for the month of July, and available online at www.wavesgirlsconference.com starting July 1. Waves is donating 150 free tickets this year to girls' homes and those in youth ministries needing scholarships.

Waves Africa Tour will partner with Egon and Hannah Falk with New Life Outreach. During the teams' time in Tanzania, they will travel 12-plus hours outside the city of Arusha to be a part of a crusade, and put on a girls conference that will have attendance expected to be over 10,000. The team will do a day conference in the mountains with the Masai Tribe women.

In Arusha, the team will hold their second annual conference for orphanage girls, boarding school girls and public school girls. In addition, they will teach lectures to the Bible college with 150 students and speak at a training conference for the ministry leaders for NLO. The Waves Ministry aims to make the Tanzania conferences as close to the same blueprint of the USA conferences including worship, gifts, books and Bible study curriculum and meals.

If you are interested in helping Waves in crossing oceans, a fundraising night will be held at the Destin Bay House, 127 Calhoun Ave., 6:30-8 p.m. July 8, for a night of pie, praise and partnering. You may also go to the ministry website to donate.