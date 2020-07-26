ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the high road even if it seems simpler to do otherwise. Good karma is always welcome, and when you maintain your integrity, you earn not only self-respect but also respect from others. Play the long game.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might encounter mistakes or become involved in disputes. These problems will be more easily resolved with a "give them the benefit of the doubt" attitude. In the upcoming week you can learn something that will be helpful and uplifting.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A boost in your thinking processes adds fuel to the fire of your enthusiasm. You might be prompted to act quickly, but if you wait until the second half of the week to put plans in motion, the results will be better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t rush ahead without forethought, whether you’re driving on the roads or challenged to a debate. Avoid confrontations and focus on achieving a compromise whenever there is a disagreement in the upcoming week.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your credit card on ice until you really need it. It is possible you want something for the wrong reasons. Later this week you may have the unique opportunity to take charge or make major advances at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone could be overeager to jump into action and get you involved. Today isn’t a good time to launch a new enterprise, but if you clear up any misunderstandings, there could be an excellent opportunity for success later this week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone’s brashness or tendency to jump the gun could feel wrong. Don’t let a misunderstanding interfere with your desire to reach long-term goals or disturb the tranquility of a relationship this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some chemistry is romantic, but when the wrong energies come in contact, there could be an unpleasant reaction. Hold off on initiating new relationships and wait until later in the week to make crucial decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone close may get burned from playing with fire. Meddling with controversial subjects might leave you vulnerable to a misunderstanding. Later this week you can make wiser and more profitable decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pursuing goals early in the week ahead may start to seem futile. You may think you’re making progress but could end up back where you started. Wait until later in the week to launch important plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Combine astute observations of how things really are with dreams of how you’d like things to be. Wait until the middle of the week, when the timing is better, to put inspired plans into motion with a partner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t make any financial commitments or romantic promises until all the pros and cons are weighed on the scales of common sense. The second part of the week will offer better opportunities for lasting success.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your popularity might soar as your friendliness is highlighted during the three to four weeks to come. Wishful thinking might cause you to mistake a friend for a potential lover, or a sales pitch for a good deal. The best time to assess your financial status or make key business decisions is early September, when your intelligence and practical sense is at a peak. Romance might be on your mind, but unrealistic desires could influence you as well, so hang tight in late September and early October. The second half of November is the absolute best time to make crucial decisions and changes since your judgment will be at its best and any opportunity that comes along will be worth accepting.