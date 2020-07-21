ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might mistakenly assume someone is chatting you up because they want to be your friend when it is purely a business matter. Do not expect to derive emotional satisfaction from someone who’s focused on practical considerations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may prefer to deviate from the norm by making original choices, but you might find greater satisfaction by sticking with the traditional. It’s not the end of the world if you must disclose a mistake or problem.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Employ the best tactics. Be sure to keep your ambitions and your care for others in balance. You can charm people when you engage in business discussions and display your smart and practical side with loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t pout just because you’re stressed out. Any recent discord with a partner could be resolved quickly if you’re willing to be a friend first and put your needs second. Focus on being down to earth, reasonable and honest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start all over again. Sweep away any hard feelings by showing other people your soft side. You can offer a charming apology to loved ones or make amends with co-workers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Broach the subject. You realize that you must be above reproach to earn respect from customers or co-workers. On the other hand, you must remain approachable if someone has a problem and comes to you for help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to the facts and the truth even when you’d prefer it to be different. Your imagination and creative energies are at a high point, but you may be sidetracked by someone’s risky proposition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s difficult to apply a cookie-cutter solution to all of life’s problems. Forget words and instead observe behavior over time to decide which people have your best interests at heart and which people are all talk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People on social media may show off their newest acquisitions or brag about their monetary success. Be happy for them but don’t let this tempt you to be extravagant with your cash.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Admit an error and learn from it rather than creating a sketchy situation by trying to hide it. A casual acquaintance or group members might show you the myriad benefits of being willing to compromise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might use your imagination better when you have someone along to cheer you on. This person may help you break out of your comfort zone and try something you have always been too cautious to attempt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is a proper time and place to express sentimental ideals. You can focus on business as usual when necessary. Your spirits will be lifted, however, when a special someone or a friend answers your unspoken questions.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: It’s essential to pay close attention to assignments, regulations and obligations over the next three to four weeks because people could be more critical and less forgiving of mistakes than usual. Attend meetups with friends or group gatherings a priority during August, when you are more sociable and outgoing. You may be caught up in unrealistic ideas in September and could be fooled by your own trusting nature. In November and early December, you may be stressed by a difficult schedule and could be challenged to display disciplined activity. Take time to get organized and perhaps rearrange your office so you can be more efficient, but don’t make significant changes or decisions. The pressure to be near perfect will lessen by December, when you may be given an opportunity to improve your life.