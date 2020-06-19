Editor’s note: As the city of Tuscaloosa adjusts to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, we’ll continue to publish online shows. With the newest directive from Gov. Kay Ivey allowing entertainment venues to open, we’ll include public events.

We’ll also continue to publish concerts and other events slated for farther out, those that plan to go on assuming the threat will be lessened, and restrictions loosened.

If readers should know of any virtual concerts or other entertainment underway, please share to mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com, so we can help spread the word.

LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Debbie Bond and Radiator Rick: 2:30 p.m. Central, livestream from the Cotswolds Distillery Virtual Sessions, on the business’ Facebook page.

SATURDAY

Fall Risk: 8 p.m., $5 cover, VFW, 7001 University Blvd. E. Cottondale.

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Tim Whitten for Kentuck’s Virtual Happy Hour: 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is free. To join, see www.kentuck.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/virtual-happy-hour-with-tim-whitten. The South Carolina potter will talk about his face jugs and other pottery work. www.kentuck.org.

Pizza on the Plaza: 5:30-7 p.m., Young Tuscaloosa June get-together, with pizza courtesy of Heat, and drinks from Adams Beverage. Prize for the best face covering. Admission is free for YT members, and $10 for others. All admissions come with two complimentary beverage tickets. Proceeds from not-yet member sales will benefit the Small Business Relief Fund.

FRIDAY

Moontime Comedy Night: Showcase 8 p.m., Black Warrior Brewery, 2216 University Blvd. Performers include Kyle Minor from Montgomery; James Moss, Birmingham; Brent Reed, Florence; and RJ Marchand from Tuscaloosa. Following the showcase, about 9 p.m., there’ll be an open-mic. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m.

UPCOMING

Maren Morris’ planned October concert at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has been rescheduled for May 1, 2021.

JUNE 27: ZZ Top Tuscaloosa Amphitheater show canceled. Tickets bought through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased from the amphitheater box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, can be refunded from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

JUNE 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater show canceled.

JULY 31: Chris Young, Scott McCreery, Payton Smith, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater show canceled.

AUG. 28: The Avett Brothers, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater show canceled.

SEPT. 11: Patti LaBelle, Ruben Studdard, 7:30 p.m. Tuscaloos Amphitheater. Tickets $29.50, $45.50, $64.50, $74.50 and $94.50, through Ticketmaster.

SEPT. 17: Tim McGraw, Midland, Ingrid Andress Tuscaloosa Amphitheater show canceled.

OCT. 15: Riley Green, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets are $20 to $30 through Ticketmaster.