ARIES (March 21-April 19): It may be necessary to fight off an itch to try something new and exciting, especially if it’s going to become a costly undertaking. You and a loved one might dream of doing something that will disrupt your budget.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’re an attention-grabber, so perhaps you can cash in as an influencer. Your recommendations might carry more weight than others’ because you may be known for being slow to jump on the latest fashion bandwagon.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have the power to pack a wallop. Some people may think you’re more talented than you really are, but once you have their attention, you can show off. If you believe in yourself, you can live up to your image.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you read between the lines, you might end up seeing something that your friends forgot to mention. Remain skeptical of opportunities that are dispersed in online groups or social media messages.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A positive attitude beats negativity this weekend. You may receive an opportunity for extra work or put plans in motion that will help you earn more money. Be ready to get up and go, and you’ll be happy that you went.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Money and business could be on your mind when all your special someone wants to do is unwind. Be sure to spend as much time with loved ones as you do with the paperwork and everyone should be satisfied.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone might not be exactly what they pretend to be, but finding out what is hidden could be worth your time. Digging deeper might reveal a person who doesn’t share everything until trust is earned.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It may take some innovative thinking and careful maneuvering to get your way. Once you have it there’s no reason to slow down, because you can probably stick to any new enterprise like glue. Partners will give great input.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Two heads are likely better than one only when the two of you are on the same wavelength. Use your best judgment with financial plans or when making a major purchase and you might be amazed at who you’ll impress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your good judgment can be used to brighten someone’s day. There are occasions when it can be wise to relax arbitrary standards. When you’re lenient and let someone bend the rules, you may gain their respect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Negotiations are like a game of ping-pong. You lob an offer, and they send it back with a slight twist. Even if things look daunting, you might be able to make an unexpected move that can be a winner for all concerned.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may be aware of the buzz over the latest-must have fashion item or smartphone app, but it probably won’t be the answer to any problems. Try not to give in to peer pressure to make a purchase that doesn’t fit your needs.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: The cosmic conditions are promising during the next four to six weeks, so you may be able to launch your most precious plans with ease, or you could be presented with a golden opportunity to get ahead on several levels. Any matter that depends upon dedicated effort and a passion for excellence, such as a new job or business, will probably thrive in August. That is when your talent for shrewd maneuvering is at a high point and when you might make more money through hard work than usual. In November, too, your great ambition to succeed is matched by relentless determination. Simultaneously, you may get an opportunity for advancement that could launch you into more comfortable circumstances.