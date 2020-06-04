Though theater’s not all about money money money, when it comes to the super trouper summer shows, pleasing audiences is the name of the game. And the love it gave, nothing else could save; they couldn’t escape if they wanted to, knowing their fate was to be with you.

So “Mamma Mia,” here they go again. If you’ve got no place to go, take a chance chance chance ....

When irresistible Swedish pop group ABBA burst out of Scandinavia with sparkling dimples and spandex bell-bottoms, a tackle box’s worth of hooks and mostly-phonetic English lyrics, even those mangled-together translations paraphrased above made more sense than theater this spring and summer 2020, when COVID-19 ensured the show would not, in fact, go on.

Urged by economic necessity -- theaters score heavily with summer musicals, much as dance companies perform on financial pointe during the polar opposite season with “The Nutcracker” -- companies have struggled to evolve and adapt as dates for auditions, rehearsals and performances roll inexorably into coronavirus restrictions.

In studying thoughts and plans of industry leaders, consulting with boards, with creative artists, and taking in guidelines laid out by the two-year college system, state and city, Theatre Tuscaloosa has crafted a plan that will keep ABBA musical “Mamma Mia!” on the boards for season 49.

One twist: Season 49 now ends next summer, July 2021, when, it’s hoped, a vaccine and curve-flattening efforts will make it more likely for the city’s largest performing-arts organization to pluck up the flash and dazzle, glitz and feathers necessary to do the ninth-longest-running show in Broadway history justice on the Bean-Brown Theatre stage.

From canceling their spring comedy, “Father of the Bride,” Theatre Tuscaloosa’s Tina F. Turley, its executive producer, and Adam Miller, managing director, talked with numerous patrons, while changing their tickets out for future shows, most expressing support and condolences.

“Many of them added ’But we really really really hope you can do ’Mamma Mia!,’ ” Miller said.

Between distancing and capacity guidelines, there would be no practical way to cast and rehearse a show such as “Mamma Mia,” which can call for two dozen or more performers, half of them principals, then a chorus/ensemble of singer-actor-dancers, in its planned slot for this July. And that’s not even taking into account running crew, designers and others who would also be gathered in the same space.

Even if the show could have somehow been pulled together, 6-foot-distancing and reduced capacities would have meant not only the odd feeing of half-filled audiences, but turning away disappointed patrons.

And the broken bottom line wouldn’t have kept pace with expenses for such a costly-to-produce show.

So knowing me and knowing you truly wanted ABBA, what was to have been July’s big musical has been pushed back a year, rather than canceled.

The connective tissue extending season 49 forward will consist mainly of smaller shows, two to three actors at most, utilizing tighter rehearsal days, and running as mostly tight one-acts, reducing exposure time while indoors, over one weekend instead of Theatre Tuscaloosa’s usual two weekends.

Some ticketing will be pay-what-you-can, and of course sanitation and distancing procedures will be in place.

That and other programming will tide the company over until houses can fill again, Miller said, “and we’ll go back to business with ’Mamma Mia!’ when it’s safe.”

Though this stretch represents a sort of extended season 49, they’re thinking of it more like an interim term, Turley said.

“We’re not giving it a number,” she said, “we’re calling it ’Spreading Joy.’ ”

To ensure there’s only that happy kind of sharing, tickets will be reserved by phone in advance, with no at-the-door sales to cluster groups. Seats will be spaced at 6-foot intervals. And it’s likely assigned arrival and departure times, face coverings, temperature checks and other strategies will be used.

In addition to the smaller staged productions, Theatre Tuscaloosa will also offer a series of three one-night-only concert events, under “Sunday Is for Singing.”

One of those will feature singer Rickey Powell, an Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame member who performed with the company in “The Watsons Go to Birmingham -- 1963.” The others are in the contracting process, and can’t be named until the ink dries.

As another offering, Theatre Tuscaloosa recently started a series of “Masterclass Mondays” videos, available on the company’s YouTube channel, starring company staff and other artists, performers, directors and designers, speaking about both the nuts-and-bolts and more esoteric requirements of the art form.

The first one went out earlier this week, a 27:33 video titled “Tina Turley Talks Producing & Directing in the Theatre.” The plan is to keep those rolling each Monday through December.

While building these bridges, the company hasn’t lost sight of driving toward a landmark 50th season.

“We want to do lots of musicals, and big, joyous celebrations,” Miller said.

Again assuming that the COVID-19 situation will be better managed, the official 50th anniversary season will start in fall 2021, after the summer “Mamma Mia!” wraps in July.

The Bean-Brown will stage new productions of popular past productions representing each of the five decades, under the theme “Times Have Changed.” Choices were made following surveys with audiences, board members, actors and others.

“These are the ones that rose to the top,” Turley said.

“On Golden Pond,” representing the 1980s, will show in the fall 2021 slot.

“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a hit from the 2010s, will be produced winter 2021.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” representing the 1990s -- this is one of those shows that has appeared with the company more than once, as recently as 2013, though earlier in 1999 -- will be performed in winter 2022.

The Neil Simon comedy “Rumors,” representing the first decade of the 21st century, will go up in spring 2022, and the Cole Porter classic “Anything Goes,” representing the 1970s, will close out summer 2022.

In recognition of the many years Theatre Tuscaloosa worked and partly lived in the Bama Theatre, before Shelton State’s new facility led to the creation of the Bean-Brown, a couple of performances are being planned at the Bama as part of the 50th celebration.

In winter 2022, the company will stage the always-popular “Always ... Patsy Cline,” and in spring 2022, Theatre Tuscaloosa will host a sing-along screening of the 1965 movie “The Sound of Music.”

Theatre Tuscaloosa’s SecondStage arm, designed for new or more experimental works, will also return with shows in fall and spring.

And yet again depending on health circumstances for timing, there will be a 50th anniversary black-tie gala, a fund-raiser to help the Looney Legacy Endowment reach its initial $1 million goal.

See more at www.theatretusc.com, or on Theatre Tuscaloosa social media presences. Or call, during working hours, 205-391-2277.