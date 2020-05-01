"So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

Madonna revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

"Took a test the other day. And I found out that I have the antibodies," the singer, 61, said in her latest Madame X-themed "Quarantine Diary" on Instagram Thursday.

"So tomorrow," Madonna added, "I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

#staysafe #staysane pic.twitter.com/eZZLnGncjW

— Madonna (@Madonna) April 30, 2020

Antibody tests check antibodies in your blood to see if you were previously exposed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency says "a positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2," the virus that causes COVID-19.

Although Madonna may ready to hit the road following her positive antibody test results, the CDC says it's unclear if the antibodies will make you immune to the virus or prevent you from getting infected again.

Madonna captioned her quarantine diary with the hashtags #staysafe #staysane

"Here's the good news," she added on Instagram. "Tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."

Teenage Quarantine.............. #baycity #backyard pic.twitter.com/eZdYaW88N7

— Madonna (@Madonna) April 29, 2020

Last month, Madonna stirred controversy after calling the coronavirus "the great equalizer."

"That's the thing about COVID-19," she said "It doesn't care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equalizer."

According to the singer, "what's terrible" about the virus is also "what's great about it."

Like many artists in the entertainment industry, Madonna canceled the remainder of her tour, "Madame X," over safety concerns last month.

