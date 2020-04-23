Fella could pull a muscle, jerking back the knee. It’s no shock people are still about, even in highly-restricted times, because fresh air and sunshine fuel us. Folks are out on the Riverwalk every fine day, more than usual, it seems -- I’m a regular -- but that could be an illusion brought on by fair days and longing, faraway looks.

Yes, it’s a reflex to stroll right up and engage. Comfort zones differ person to person, but that’s negotiable. We know who’s a hug, who’s a handshake, who’s a high-five, who’s a grin-and-wave, and who’s the rarest of bears, that nearly-uncomfortable hug.

And it hurts, almost physically, to not; to step back, to restrain. It’s unnatural. But we’re doing it, and joking about it, talking extra-loud as a gag, even though, on a clear day, someone 10 feet off can hear even non-stage-trained voices clearly.

You know who has it hard now? Dogs. They can’t grok social-distancing. Out on an ordinary Riverwalk day, roughly one in three folks, or groups thereof, tote canine companions. Those numbers seem up, too, to more like half.

And those poor guys (and girls, yeah, and neutered, but I know I’m not alone in my Gary Larson-ish thinking that all dogs are dudes -- overeager, excessively large and slobbery -- and cats are feminine -- sleek, better groomed, probably not stinking as much) are suffering jerked-back-leashes like crazy.

It’s so -- brace yourself for a first-world whine -- tough being a large white American male, by which I mean not hard at all, really. People such as me walk whenever we want, wherever, and sure, that might mean getting stabbed down certain French Quarter streets past 3 a.m., but generally, we’re all right.

Still, I get why people, especially women alone or even walking with their doggos, lean back, and look away. But ha-ha, I’m aware of your entirely necessary awareness, and am leaning away before you can! Take that, social distancing. I’ve been practicing since I hit full growth. Seriously, as a hulking male, it’s up to me to make others comfortable, not vice-versa.

But the dogs, dang it, they like this guy, because I smell like meat. Only one dog has growled at me in roughly four years as a Riverwalker, and that was one of those pocket-sized things related to sewer rats. Large dogs, though, they recognize their own.

Earlier this week some poor guy brought his pointer -- I believe -- out into the Riverwalk, aka Squirrel Haven. This did not go well, for the boy. A lean black-and white, the dog probably weighed, oh, 35 or 40 pounds, yet he was yanking this full-grown male around like a chew toy. Because SQUIRREL.

Or as a three-year-old-ish girl excitedly exclaimed last year, on spotting a pair of fuzzy rodents dancing about the Riverwalk garbage: “Ma, look! Turtles!”

With all gyms closed for the nonce, any extra effort is appreciated, so dodging not only other humans, but incoming dogs, has upped my game. Sorry, hairy shambling thing. Ordinarily I’d encourage your snuffling advances, and give you a shaggy good-dog pat -- with your human’s permission -- but we’ve got this distancing thing.

Cultures differ in regard. One personal-space study indicated an Argentinian will close in to 76.2 centimeters, while Romanians swing the other way, to 140.2 cm. We Americans, as in so many things a blend, hang around 94.5 cm (though 94.5 percent of us are now googling 94.5 centimeters, as by darn if we’ll ever go metric). Then of course the numbers change with pals: Romanians warm up considerably, from 140.2 cm to a breathy 48.8 cm. Quite a swing.

I’ll wait while you Google it.

OK, taking pity: The American standard’s an inch or two beyond a yard. The 140.2 works out to about four and a half feet, with Romanians then zooming in on friends to 19 inches, or about the average grown person’s forearm.

In theater, none of which is happening now, being all about sharing space, zones range widely as well. Due to lighting and props and set and all that jazz, a conversation that might ordinarily take place at 37.20472 inches (94.5 cm) apart could instead be happening on opposite sides of a stage, 10 or 15 or 20 feet away.

Shakespeare’s fifth acts drag everybody on stage, so a director’s job becomes traffic cop, making sure folks go where they’re needed, where they can be seen, where they won’t block a bit and draw focus, and most of all, where they won’t bump into the furniture, or each other. Unless they’re supposed to do so.

There’s a space-invasion phrase in theater, whereby a pair (usually, though it could be small groups) of actors move together beyond cultural bounds. You can feel discomfort ripple through an audience, as if, my goodness, what next, will they run out here in the aisles, urging us to dance? Yikes.

When you get up in someone’s face on stage, it’s called kiss or kill. Well, that’s the PG-13 version. R-rated is unprintable, but suffice to say it’s also alliterative.

It means if you’re up in someone’s grill, something’s on the verge of breaking. Mayhem or love. Though I repeat myself.

At this extraordinary time, lacking our usual spaces to choose to invade or not, we seem to have drawn people out more for the latter half of kiss or kill. Maybe it’s frustration from not being able to go out seeking the former, hope springing infernal.

Directors only operate shows, small groups of people, alas. If it were possible to stage-manage the world right now, there’d be loads of fifth-act maneuvering, with all sane and safe directors shouting: Back it up. You’re at kiss or kill.

