If necessity’s the mother of invention, could ennui be the dad? As coronavirus ripples continue to lay low musicians and other artists who depend on gigs, innovations spring up in response.

Bo Hicks, co-owner of Druid City Brewing Co., has long been one of those folks dedicated to making Tuscaloosa cooler, from his Brews Cruise to Alabama Get Up shows to Lebowski events and more. At the DCBC, where they’re still selling to-go, but can’t open the taproom and courtyard, he’s cooked up a new series to continue bringing music to the masses: Quarantunes.

Starting this Saturday with John Calvin Abney and picking up a week from today with Ham Bagby, the DCBC’s Facebook page will host hour-long performances — cut from homes — by local and regional players, and if the quarantining continues, down the road apace even more big-name musicians. It’s not far from what they’d be booking on an ordinary month, if things were ordinary.

“One of the things we felt brought value to the community was our support of the arts, and music,” Hicks said. “(Quarantunes) is a way to support musicians who right now aren’t getting any money.

“They aren’t going to buy a bus or private jet from this, but it could help them weather the storm. And it helps the public keep a little normalcy.”

Much as it would with an ordinary in-the-brewery or courtyard show, DCBC will pay the musicians a flat fee, and if players want to include on-screen links to Venmo accounts, or their merchandise, that could be a bonus. The from-home concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and remain available for about 24 hours, Hicks said, though tuning in live will grant a more generous experience.

“You can get in online, asking questions, making requests,” he said. “Sort of like showing up at a normal show.”

DCBC’s already dipped its toe virtually with open-mic sessions, which begin at 6 p.m. Sundays on Instagram. Like the live DCBC open-mics, a well-attended show running for four or five years now, the online version’s hosted by Jameson Hubbard with musical partner Brantley Charles. They’ve held the open-mics on Instagram since DCBC, like other venues, was forced to close the doors back in March.

The format’s a lot like normal Sunday night open-mics, only the sign-up takes place earlier, shows can run later, and musicians don’t have to be in Tuscaloosa to take part.

“Pretty much whoever wants to play, they’ll hit me up, then I’ll curate the list,” Hubbard said. Lots of familiar local singer-songwriter-musicians show, but they’ve also had new faces each of the past four weeks. And instead of the usual 10 or so, fitting in 15 minutes each, the online version can hold about 20 slots, because there’s no legally mandated closing time on Instagram, as there would be in the taproom.

Musicians play 15 minutes, at their allotted times, on individual Instagram accounts, so there’s a bit of clicking and hopping.

“A lot of people just set up wherever they want to play,” he said. “Acoustic guitar and voice, electric guitar and voice, piano....If you have some kind of PA system set up, a guitar amp, or you just play acoustic and sing through the mic, it’ll be fine as long as it’s the right levels.”

On a normal Sunday open-mic, the sign-up sheet’s out that afternoon. Right now, they have a backed-up list of those wanting to get in. Contact Hubbard through DCBC to sign up.

“It is weird playing live at home, but you have at least 30 watching,” Hubbard said.

The potential audience online, is of course unlimited. Anyone could click on DCBC’s Facebook for upcoming shows, and as word spreads, Hicks hopes every little bit will help. If an audience of 300 tunes in, and each one pitches in a small tip, the musicians might begin to approach financial normalcy.

“People have been reaching out to be a part of it, no matter how much the pay is. They need to play,” Hicks said. “So we’ll support them and pay a fair wage for an hour of tunes, while still keeping some healthy distance.”

Artist Jude Weaver, whose work has been displayed at DCBC, frequently works with local musicians for promo art. She’s working on individual posters for each of the Quarantunes gigs.

Here’s the lineup for Quarantunes thus far:

SATURDAY -- John Calvin Abney, who’s toured as lead guitarist for acclaimed and rising singer-songwriter John Moreland, has also cut his own solo records including “Far Cries and Close Calls,” “Coyote,” and “Safe Passage.” Paste wrote that “ ’Safe Passage’ will carry you straight to country/folk bliss.” Rolling Stone Country added "...woozily lush arrangements and classic pop turns...feels like a farewell to a longtime friend, with its nostalgic haze and warm, bittersweet bite.“ www.johncalvinabney.com.

THURSDAY APRIL 23 -- Ham Bagby, longtime Tuscaloosa musician who moved with his family to Birmingham a few years back, is known as the hardest-working, Prince-est loving guitarist and singer around. He’s such a well-liked, well-traveled fellow, for years Egan’s hosted the Ham Ham Jam Jam, a three-day event during which Bagby sat in with several of the various bands he’s formed, led or joined over the years. www.hambagby.bandcamp.com.

SATURDAY APRIL 25 -- Lee Bains, once a member of The Dexateens, broke out on his own with Lee Bains III and The Glory Fires, being picked by Rolling Stone as an artist you need to know, reviewed since in The New York Times and elsewhere. Rolling Stone described his work as if “Flannery O'Connor gave up fiction for a Coors and a Gibson SG.” Bains and his band’s albums include “There Is A Bomb in Gilead,” “Dereconstructed,” “Youth Detention (Nail My Feet Down to the Southside of Town),” and “Live at The Nick.” www.thegloryfires.com.

THURSDAY APRIL 30 -- Della Ray was founded by Adam Morrow and Natalie Jensen, who used to play around Tuscaloosa as Callooh! Callay! Based in Florence, Della Ray has an album-length collection of singles titled “Heat Lightning” available at www.dellaray.com/music.

SATURDAY MAY 2 -- Daniel Markham’s cut three solo full-length discs, the latest of them “Disintegrator,” but the Texas singer-songwriter has cut several other recordings under different projects and personas. New Slang compared his “Disintegrator” songs with those of Alex Chilton, Elliott Smith and Chris Isaak. www.danielmarkhammusic.com.

THURSDAY MAY 7 -- Taylor Hollingsworth, singer-songwriter and guitarist out of Birmingham, has been a member of Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band, and Dead Fingers, and has toured with Oberst, Maria Taylor, The Dexateens, Monsieur Jeffrey Evans and his Southern Aces and Verbena. He’s cut nine solo albums of what he calls “folk art punk blues.” www.taylorhollingsworth.org.

SATURDAY MAY 9 -- When Particles Collide is the duo of drummer Chris Viner and singer-guitarist Sasha Alcott. The Boston Herald wrote “You're onto something great when you can deliver a straightforward pop nugget that pulls from Motown, heavy metal and equal parts Joan Jett and Nancy Sinatra.....punk rock fury, metal crescendos and delicate melodic turns...groovy, heavy pop, slick, hypnotic new wave (power pop? power wave?).” www.whenparticlescollide.com.

THURSDAY MAY 14 -- Black Willis, another Birmingham band with Tuscaloosa roots, including guitarist-singers Ronnie Lee “Lil Bo” Gipson and Adam Williamson, with drummer Blake Williamson and bassist Justin Colburn, bills itself as “Alabama's dirtiest back alley sleaze rock ’n’ roll.” www.facebook.com/blackwillisband.

SATURDAY MAY 16 -- Electric Blue Yonder features guitarist-singer Beth Hataway, who formerly played with Squirrelhouse here in Tuscaloosa, joined by Johnny Veres also on guitar and vocals, Russell Thomas Bush on percussion, and Sam Pittinos on bass. Rock critic Steve Morse, formerly of The Boston Globe, wrote “They played a meditative mashup of trippy folk-rock psychedelia, cut with a raw, Alabama flavor befitting their roots. Captivating harmony vocals and skilled, almost Nick Drake-like guitar fills complete the picture.” www.electricblueyonder.com.

“We’re working on a couple of bigger surprise names, as we go,” Hicks said.

“We’re not making beer sales from this. This is part of our scene, supporting music. It’s important to keep some sense of normalcy.”

For more, see www.facebook.com/DruidCityBrewingCompany.