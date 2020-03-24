In light of social distancing conventions to help combat the spread of coronavirus, festival appearances for the independent movie “Tuscaloosa” have either been postponed or converted to online-only.

“Tuscaloosa” will screen at 4:30 p.m. Central time Saturday March 28, as an official selection of the Garden State Film Festival in New Jersey. See more about the virtual festival at www.GSFF.org.

“Tuscaloosa” is also a selection in the Minneapolis St Paul International Film Festival, though that festival’s been postponed, and not yet rescheduled.

A planned March 13 special screening in Los Angeles had to be canceled, due to coronavirus. Most movie theaters in the U.S. have been shut down since last week. Some distributors have made the unprecedented decision to release new films, which recently were or would have been in theatrical release, for home viewing, including “Emma,” “The Hunt,” “The Invisible Man,” and “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.”

On April 10, “Trolls World Tour,” a sequel to the 2016 Dreamworks animated hit comedy, will become the first film to debut simultaneously online and in theaters -- assuming theaters are re-opened by then.

The indie film “Tuscaloosa,” based on the 1994 novel of the same title by W. Glasgow Phillips, was released theatrically in just 10 cities earlier this month, none of them Tuscaloosa. But it is available for streaming on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu and other platforms.

Shot mostly in the fall of 2017 in and around the Twin Cities area of Minnesota, “Tuscaloosa” is set in 1972, following the son (Billy, played by Devon Bostick) of a mental hospital doctor (Tate Donovan) who finds himself falling for a wild-spirited young woman (Virginia, played by “Stranger Things”’ Natalia Dyer), one of his father’s patients. Civil Rights and other events drag burned-out Billy into the era’s tumultuous times. The movie also stars Marchánt Davis and YG.

Though not filmed in Tuscaloosa, director Philip Harder and producer Patrick Riley inserted some CGI shots of Druid City imagery, such as the Bama Theatre.

See the trailer for “Tuscaloosa” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuHpbOhTxSs .

