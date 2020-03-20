Will the NBA and NHL try to salvage its seasons? When will the MLB season get underway? How will Tom Brady play under a new coach? Although the games are on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, these are the questions many sports fans have been asking during this unprecedented halt in action. Here are a few sports podcasts to listen to get the latest on free-agent signings, when your favorite teams might be back on the field or if you need a distraction.

ESPN Daily

Monday through Friday, host Mina Kimes brings listeners an inside look at the biggest sports news of the day. Kimes welcomes ESPN reporters and insiders to break down the latest in the world of sports. Each episode is about 20 minutes and features the breaking news of SportsCenter with the deep-dive storytelling of the "30 for 30" documentaries. Recent episodes include "Inside the US Soccer Equal Pay Fight," Tom vs. Team: Why Brady is Moving On" and "NFL Free Agency Fireworks."

Find it: https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/27852002/the-espn-daily-podcast-how-listen-episode-guide-more

The Bill Simmons Podcast

Former ESPN personality and founder of The Ringer network, host Bill Simmons sits down with top athletes, sports-loving celebrities and some of the smartest people around. From the latest NFL news to the biggest cultural phenomenon to entertaining regular characters, Simmons has become the sports voice of a generation. Recent episodes include "Quarantine Nation," " The Week COVID-19 Changed Everything" and "No-Fan NBA Games and 2020 Cooking Trends."

Find it: https://www.theringer.com/the-bill-simmons-podcast

Edge of Sports

Meeting where sports and politics collide, author and Nation magazine Sports Editor Dave Zirin hosts athletes, filmmakers and writers for in-depth looks at the latest headlines. Zirin takes on controversies, how the modern athlete works and how to be a smarter sports fan. Recent episodes include "The Rise and Fall (And Possible Rise Again) of the Warriors Dynasty," "A Turning Point in Women’s Sports & Inside Report from Kobe’s Memorial" and "Former NBA Star David West on Political Journey & Bernie Support."

Find it: https://www.edgeofsportspodcast.com/

Sports Wars

The sports world is full of rivalries. Sports Wars goes beyond the surface of the sports most famous rivalries and immerses listeners with the details of each one. Host Dan Rubenstein, of Sports Illustrated and SB Nation, dives into the grudge matches to the pranks to the tantrums to the triumphs. The series begins with the WWE rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock and is produced by Wondery, the company behind "Business Wars" and "Gladiator."

Find it: https://wondery.com/shows/sports-wars/