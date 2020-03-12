Don’t serve or ask for a drink referencing recent horrific violence. Don’t add coloring to otherwise lovely beverages. Don’t sing “Danny Boy.”

So there goes 90 percent of your St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans. You’re welcome.

Seriously, some Irish pubs ban “Danny Boy,” this week especially, as it’s more of a funeral than celebration ditty. While Celtic folk songs bizarrely often end in traumatic death -- boiled in lead, croaking of a broken heart, kissed by a ghost -- there honestly are a few happy ones to croon. Tune in to the Dropkick Murphys, or just learn the words to “Whiskey in the Jar,” any version, though I prefer Thin Lizzy’s. And of course always check in with Jil Chambless and Henri’s Notions, playing this St. Patrick’s Day at Brennan’s in Birmingham. They do ramble through creepy old murder ballads, but also jump up with giddy jigs and reels.

It’s reported that adding the green dye to beer does nothing to alter flavoring, but a not-so-secret secret: Bars will typically only do this to their rankest, most downstream swill. So now that I think about it, I suppose if you don’t care at all about taste, g’head.

Just please don’t inform us when you’re releasing dye through various bodily functions. Unless you haven’t drunk anything green, in which case check in with the CDC pronto.

And the drink and shot you know I was referencing, which I refuse to even type, is not just a mistake for melding the lovely but diverse flavors of stout, Irish cream liqueur and Jameson’s whiskey, but stupidly offensive. If you insist on blending, at the least try an alternative name such as Irish Slammer. The Troubles are not so far in the past that the terrors referenced could be in any respect amusing. Imagine if you lost home, family or friends in 2011, and heard someone ordering a Tuscaloosa Tornado.

And dangit, please don’t take ideas from that.

Don’t call a vertically-challenged person leprechaun. Never enrage someone whose fists level out near your junk. Do not rub the heads of lucky folks whose hair shines red as my godchild’s, until and unless you have explicit permission. In other words, don’t. If you know a redhead well enough to touch his or her head, you probably would not be ignorant enough to try it.

Remember there’s no “Patty” here. Saint Patrick, or St. Patrick. Spelling it with dds in place of tts isn’t much better, as that’s often used as a slur for people of Irish descent.

Don’t expect anyone to smooch you simply because you claim, for this day alone, to be descended from Celts. It’s much like any exchanges of affection in a public place: If you have consent, play ball. If not, recall things given are gifts; things taken are thefts.

A few other notions you might find amusing but which others will assure you, well, No: Using “begosh” or “begorrah” without knowing what you’re actually saying, or making sex-oriented jokes about shillelaghs or tonguing the Blarney Stone.

Unless you’re 13 and just dreamed it up, there is absolutely no excuse to yell “Erin Go Braghless!” at anyone.

If you are 13, giggle that to yourself.

If you really care and want to feel your Irish, read Oscar Wilde, William Butler Yeats, George Bernard Shaw, Roddy Doyle, Maeve Binchy, Seamus Heaney, Tana French, Cecelia Ahern, Bram Stoker, John Connolly, Neil Jordan, Cecil Day-Lewis (yes, that guy’s dad) or when you’re feeling adventurous, James Joyce or Samuel Beckett. Play Van Morrison, U2, the Dubliners, the Pogues, the Chieftains, Thin Lizzy, Clannad, Enya, the Corrs, My Bloody Valentine, Dropkick Murphys, the Cranberries, Floggin Molly, Sinead O’Connor, Stiff Little Fingers, Tir na nÓg or the Frames (Glen Hansard’s early band).

Speaking of Hansard, if you’re avoiding crowds for whatever reason, and in a movie mood, seek the elegiac 2007 film “Once” which brought the singer-songwriter to many folks’ attention, lead by his Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.”

A few other intriguing contemporary Irish films: Also from 2007, “The Wind That Shakes the Barley,” diving into Irish civil wars, as seen through brothers. Or “The Magdalene Sisters,” from 2002; “Waking Ned Devine,” from 1998; “Black 47” from 2018; “Sing Street” from 2016; “A Date for Mad Mary” from 2016; “Calvary” from 2014; “The Secret of Kells” from 2010; “Ondine” from 2010; “Michael Collins” from 1996; “In the Name of the Father” from 1993; “The Crying Game” from 1992; “The Snapper” from 1993; “My Left Foot” from 1989; and my personal un-guilty pleasure, the deliriously enjoyable “The Commitments,” about Dubliners trying to break into traditional soul music, starring folks who’d go on to form bands such as the Frames and the Corrs. It’d make a lovely double feature with the equally enjoyable, though far more melancholy, “Waking Ned Devine.”

Bonus for many of the above: You’d absorb enough of the history to never again think to speak that offensive drink.

And OK, OK, yes, John Wayne and John Ford, but sure, enjoy the 1952 “The Quiet Man.” It’s kind of tradition by now.

If you want to enjoy truly American blarney about the Emerald Isle, I lean to Disney’s 1959 “Darby O’ Gill and the Little People,” if nothing else to hear thoroughly Scottish pre-Bond Sean Connery singing: “She’s my dear, my darlin’ one, her eyes so sparklin’ full of fun; no other, no other, can match the likes of her....”

Just wash it back with something neat and strong.

Should you venture out, lest the road rise to meet you, employ a designated driver. No one wishes to hitch a ride with the banshee.

Reach Tusk Editor Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0201.