From theater to guest speakers, check out the March offerings at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville.

Many in the community still haven’t ventured to the performance venue at Northwest Florida State College, the Mattie Kelly Arts Center.

This month is your chance.

The Mattie Kelly Arts Center has several diverse offerings in March, starting musically with the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra and ending musically with “For All We Know” – with special guest speakers, more music and plays in between.

We put together some details about each event and interviewed director Clint Mahle about Northwest Florida State College’s production of “The Tempest.”

Each of the following performances will take place at 100 E. College Boulevard, Niceville. Details are available at MattieKellyArtsCenter.org. To purchase tickets, visit the aforementioned site or call 850-629-7000.

Dance! The music of Beethoven & Bernstein

WHAT: Guest conductor Steven Byess will lead the Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra in an evening of rhythmic music celebrating the elements of dance.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 7

COST: $25 adults, $16 youth

Dale Berra

WHAT: Dale Berra, the son of Yogi Berra, is a former Major League Baseball infielder who played from 1977 to 1987. However, cocaine slowly took Dale’s promising career away, and it could have taken his life if it wasn’t for his father’s love.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 13

COST: Free admission

“The Tempest” by William Shakespeare

WHAT: Northwest Florida State College’s Fine and Performing Arts Division presents an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s, “The Tempest.” This play is centered on a deserted island, where a sorceress, Prospera, uses magic to conjure up a storm and then torment the survivors of a shipwreck.“The Tempest” will be performed in the Mattie Kelly Arts Center’s Sprint Theater. This student production is free and open to the public.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 11-14

COST: Free

Director Clint Mahle believes it is the first time the college will present “The Tempest.” He did an interview with Entertainer to share the challenges of tackling Shakespeare

What made you choose this play?

The play was chosen to give students an opportunity to study and practice the performance demands of Shakespeare.

Does it have relevance today?

The play deals with revenge and forgiveness, two very potent ideas today.

Has the college performed it before?

As far as I know, this is the first time the play has been performed by the college.

How many cast members are featured?

There are 12 in the cast, all students. Four of them play more than one role.

What has been your biggest challenge directing this play?

There are a few students who have never performed in a play before, and Shakespeare is as close to a foreign language as you can get while still speaking English. The biggest challenge, as always, is making the Shakespearean language heard, having it make sense, along with physicalizing the character relationships. If the actors are prepared, meaning they have their lines and staging memorized along with an idea of the relationships with other characters, I can do my job and help them meet and overcome the challenges.

And for the cast members, the biggest challenge acting in it?

The biggest challenges for the actors are being prepared to meet my input. My input often presents problems from what would be the audience point of view. It requires the actor to be a creative problem solver. I began a new way of producing shows in the 2018-2019 academic year. We now attempt to put students through a “real world” scenario. Actors are expected to perform in a professional manner. This means be prepared, have discipline, meet deadlines and contribute to a successful process. The specifics they learn and are required to carry out are valuable life lessons whether they choose acting as a career or not. The class is intense and demanding but so is life. So far, knock on wood, I have not had a student quit. I salute their courage, because sometimes I talk to them as a real world director would do and it can be rough. What they don’t know is the “never quit” mentality is the first ingredient to making it in this business and the world. They have to be tough and if they are, they can face hard challenges.

Do you have a favorite aspect of the play?

Helping students contribute to the process of creating a production. My favorite aspect of all plays is that no “one” person is responsible for its success. Bringing together a diverse set of people to meet one goal is a life lesson in itself. In 40 years of making theater, the one constant is how we are more alike than different. When the process is good, there is love that settles in and infects the cast and crew. When the audience supports us, the love extends to them. I hope I don’t sound cliché, but this is the reason I have kept at it. It is the reason I keep looking to the next project.

Why would you encourage people to come to the performance?

We cannot achieve our ends without an audience. Ultimately, they are the most important and essential ingredient that enables us to do what we do. I would encourage people to come see us as part of our education and perhaps their own. I would like for them to help us as the final part of the creative process by staying after the show and giving us feedback concerning not only our successes but our failures. We can take it. Audiences might not realize it, but they are also “part” of the creative process not something separate. Their enjoyment feeds the cast and crew and fuels their passions. Also, if an audience is not enjoying themselves, the true artist should take the opportunity to learn from it to avoid the same mistakes. Seldom do we get the chance to hear from the audience directly. While the cast is getting out of costume, I will be there to start the conversation ready to take notes. Please stay, be honest and truthful. I will be forever grateful.

“The Choir of Man”

WHAT: It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 26

COST: $37

Nicholas Ward with “For All We Know”

WHAT: Northwest Florida State College alumnus Nicholas Ward will perform “For All We Know” with the Niceville High School Chorus. He has been seen in the Broadway productions of “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” “In Transit” and “On the Town.” Stick around after the performance for a post-show talk.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 30

COST: $20 adults, $10 students