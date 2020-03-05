The cliche-complaint “there’s nothing new” belies the fact that people buy up the same-old, same-sold, puns always intended, thus making that belief live on again, and again, and et cetera.

David Byrne has resolutely maintained a face-forward approach, despite the fact that 85 percent of fans would prefer he do nothing but reunite and replay Talking Heads hits from now to nowhere. In a 2001 Birmingham City Stages appearance, he stoutly played new work, mixed with eclectic covers, including Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” spicing in a soupcon of oldies, if memory serves: “And She Was,” “(Nothing But) Flowers,” and “Once in a Lifetime.”

On last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” Byrne played something new, but brought the house and nostalgia down with a literally bouncy “Once in a Lifetime,” the light-footed adaptation borrowed from his Broadway show “American Utopia,” billed as a concert-theater-dance installation, and given Byrne’s art-school precocious history, yeah, that sounds spot-on.

Much like his Broadway production, the “SNL” version of “Once In a Lifetime” flitted across a bare stage, no amps or guitars or drum kits settled down. The space filled instead with spiritual helium in the form of barefoot dancing-singing musicians, six percussionists among them, all portable, and yes, including keytar.

Byrne showed game lightness of heart for John Mulaney’s silly, overlong but mildly amusing “Airport Sushi” musical sketch, appearing as The Baggage Handler Who Tosses Everyone’s Suitcase Into Long Island Sound, leading the collected company into a mimicry of Talking Heads’ “Road to Nowhere,” retitled “Plane to Nowhere,” dancing out among the crowd like a startlingly clean-cut road company of “Godspell,” only thankfully, no one in the audience was urged to get up and boogie along.

It felt a little like Stomp covering Talking Heads. And what’s wrong with that, you may ask yourself? Precisely nothing. Byrne’s a role model for musicians, someone who’s charted his own course, amused and entertained millions, and scored enough success to maintain integrity. When he performs, you know he wants to be there; there’s nothing of that has-been working the casino circuit for grandkids’ college money feel. Dude’s digging it.

There are contemporaries of Byrne, and older, still out there doing the thing, too, with varying degrees of amusement. Bob Dylan seems to be perpetually on the road, and equally as often disinclined to be on stage or face an audience. For his 2013 Tuscaloosa Amphitheater show, a package deal with the Richard Thompson Electric Trio, Wilco and My Morning Jacket, in terms of enthusiasm, the bill should have been flipped. Thompson is one of the most inventive, fluid and dynamic player-singer-songwriters of all time. I’ve seen him live several times, playing his work sometimes in re-inventions, but always with an ear out for joy, for art, for connection. At the Amp, his trio was cut off far too soon. Members of the early crowd asked me -- probably because they saw me scribbling notes -- “Who WAS that?” In awe.

Look at John Fogerty, who’ll be 75 in May. At his Amp show he absolutely ripped through old Creedence, as well as solo work, in the hot-dang original keys. Cyndi Lauper, mid-60s and bouncing back from health issues when she played the Amp, opened for another old-timer who’s still obviously having a blast, Rod Stewart. Lauper sang “I Drove All Night” lying on her back, head bent over a suitcase toward the crowd, a feat few powerhouse vocalists could manage standing up in their 20s. Those may be seniors, and may be past biggest hit-making days, but they are living the life, like Byrne.

John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful may be making yet another comeback, after a reunion of the group -- sadly minus wild and wonderful Zal Yanovsky, who died in 2002 -- last weekend. Though that band was only together three years, think about the songs you know: “Summer in the City,” “Darlin’ Be Home Soon,” “Do You Believe in Magic,” “Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind?,” “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice,” “She is Still a Mystery,” “Daydream,” “Nashville Cats,” “You Baby.” That’s just off the top of my head.

Back when Steve Martin was rising, he played Memorial (now Coleman) Coliseum, filling it like a rock concert. A pal who was running Union Programs at the time, Steve Wombacher, hooked me up as the other Steve’s bodyguard.

Roadies and construction guys moved 'round and about, the woman handling the fruit trays and flowers and water bottles and such setting up, a surprisingly confusing flurry of folks for what was essentially a concert consisting of just two people: Martin with opener John Sebastian.

Sebastian eventually brought out a rainbow of instruments on stage, banjos, guitars, harmonicas, autoharp ... so early on these flocks of long-haired roadies wandered around totin' and tunin' until they became almost invisible in their ubiquity.

One walks up beside me as I was watch final construction, local guys assembling the stage. I glance over and notice he’s wearing the same model as my old Gibson, though dreadnought body.

I admire. Guy says "You wanna play?" Sure! Thanks hippie dude. I strap 'er on, start fumbling through "What a day for a daydream," and stumble over an Eb or Ebm, like I did, then apologize, saying "I'm still basically a beginner; still have trouble with some barre chords."

He says: "Yeah, I just use a capo."

So I look up and hand back this beautiful sunburst to John Sebastian, who was exceedingly sweet to an idiot kid bearing a water pistol (my idea for a bodyguard joke), Steve Martin T-shirt and fumble-fingers.

Light though their spirits and feet may be, true artists arise and stay connected to the earth. Nostalgia might become a loop, but it’s also a touchstone. Is it any wonder, thirsting though we may be for refreshment, we return to the wellspring? Reflected there we might see, in our exemplars, a guiding light.

