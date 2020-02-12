Locals are producing entertainment that’s getting national attention.

It’s always a thrill to see “the kids” doing well, taking their talents and hard work as far as they can go. I have a few more to share this week.

ANATOMY LESSON

Panama City singer-songwriter Anthony Peebles’ original song, “Same Mistake,” was used for the closing montage on last week’s episode of the TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The first local musician to play for the News Herald’s Jam Sessions in 2018, Anthony credited First Note Entertainment with getting his music out there. First Note has been working with production companies like Netflix, he said, and the exposure is a by-product of good relations and consistent work.

“First Note signed the licensing with them a few weeks back but we didn't hear anything since then. We were kind of hoping for some kind of confirmation before it hit the air,” Anthony said. “I found out that it aired by a friend of mine tagging me on Facebook freaking out that I was on ’Grey’s.’ Super pumped about it, man. Hopefully the first of many.”

Catch Anthony playing locally by following him at Facebook.com/APeeblesMusic.

LADY KILLER

I got to know Jewells Blackwell when I did Shakespeare by the Bay’s “Othello” in 2006. I had a small part and helped out backstage, while she tackled the role of Emilia, handmaiden of Desdemona.

Since then, she finished college, moved to New York and acted in numerous short films, commercials and plays. Her latest film, “Insight,” will compete at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival in NYC (named for the author who explored technology, consciousness and humanity in works like “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep”).

Directed by Jon K.Jones, “Insight” is about a woman who suspects her husband of infidelity and uses simulation technology to practice safely confronting him in real life.

“I took a little break last year from auditioning, really tried to just do workshops with directors and work on text. I’m ready to crush some work this year,” she said.

Coming up, she costars in a web series about Rooney and Kate Mara; has an improv show at the Peoples Improv Theater; and is working on a few more shorts. In one, a Columbia University student production based on a Dark Horse comic, she plays the title role, “Lady Killer,”

See some of Jewells’ work at her website, JewellsBlackwell.com.

FINDING FORSTER

Gulf Coast State College alumnus Matthew Lopez recently wrote about his Olivier Award-winning play “The Inheritance” for The New York Times. The two-part play, inspired by E.M. Forster, explores class and community during the era of HIV, focusing on three generations of gay men. It wowed audiences in London before moving to Broadway.

“My journey to writing, it began when I was 15 years old, watching the Merchant Ivory film adaptation of ’Howards End,’” Lopez wrote. “Somehow a gay Puerto Rican kid from the Florida Panhandle was able to see some part of his experience reflected back in the story of the Schlegel sisters.”

GCSC instructors Jason Hedden and Hank Rion took a student group to NYC in 2019 to see the play. Hedden, also a GCSC alumnus, was Lopez’s roommate at USF and made his first visit to NYC with Lopez in their 20s.

“He told me how much it meant to him for us to be there,” Hedden said. “He spent some time talking to the students. They had a look on their face that I recognized ... the same face we had over 20 years ago on my first visit.”

In the play, Forster says we have no idea the lives we will touch or those we will save. In his essay, Lopez notes “the future has yet to be written — and when it is, it will be written by the youngest among us.”

Peace.

Tony Simmons is a writer and editor with The News Herald. His column appears most weeks in the Entertainer.