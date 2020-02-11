Country superstar Toby Keith is bringing his Country Comes to Town Tour to Hertz Arena this May. Tickets go on sale this week.

Country superstar Toby Keith is bringing his Country Comes to Town Tour to Hertz Arena this May.

The Estero venue announced the news Monday on Facebook and Twitter.

Keith will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 1. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, although pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Toby Keith Fan Club members and other qualifying buyers.

Hertz Arena announced on Facebook that it will post pre-sale access codes later this week. To learn more, visit facebook.com/HertzArena.

Tickets will cost $50-$150 plus applicable taxes and fees, according to Hertz Arena. Other concert details, including the opening acts, weren’t immediately available.

The popular, outspoken Keith is known for a string of Top 10 political songs and party anthems, including the No. 1 hits "Beer For My Horses," "You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like This," "My List," "I Wanna Talk About Me," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "I Love This Bar," "American Soldier," "Who’s Your Daddy?" and "As Good As I Once Was."

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

Toby Keith will also make an appearance at the Suwannee River Jam April 29-May 2 at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, FL. Tickets will range between $120-$400.

Connect with this reporter: Charles Runnells (Facebook), @charlesrunnells (Twitter), @crunnells1 (Instagram)

This story originally published to news-press.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the new Gannett Media network.