Lucky Mud hosts two Americana music series in Bay County through the spring.

Some of the best American Roots musicians touring the country today will make their way through Bay County in weeks to come as the seventh annual Americana Music concert series returns to the lodge at Camp Helen State Park.

The series is hosted by Lucky Mud — the locally based duo of Mike and Maggie McKinney, who also host a series of concerts at their property near Fountain through the Spring.

"Mike and I love presenting great songwriters to appreciative audiences," Maggie McKinney said. "We love music, and we love hearing really good songs performed by the people who wrote them. We are lucky enough to know some of the finest songwriters in the country today and being able to provide them a venue and listening audience is a joy."

The Americana Music Association defines "Americana" as contemporary music that incorporates elements of mostly acoustic American roots styles, including country, roots rock, folk, gospel and bluegrass. The resulting distinctive sound "lives in a world apart from the pure forms of the genres upon which it may draw."

That sounds like a pretty good description of the influences and style of Mike and Maggie, who met in the counter culture clash of 1969. He was from Pasco County and found himself stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base; he found her at an anti-war rally at the Panama City marina.

"It was love at first sight," Mike said during an interview at The News Herald in 2018.

The couple discovered they both loved poetry and music, and they would often drive out to the deserted beaches along Thomas Drive, park on the roadside, climb over the "mountainous dunes" and walk the shoreline in deep conversations. One of their first talks was about the poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

"We kind of say we raised each other," Maggie said. "It’s been a fascinating journey."

Maggie added that the songs you’ll hear at their events are songs you won’ hear on the radio — but you should.

AMERICANA CONCERT SERIES

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Sponsored by Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection, Panama City Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Friends of Camp Helen State Park, the free concert series will be each Saturday in January and February at the Lodge, 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway (off U.S. 98 beside Lake Powell).

Concert entry is free (after paying the $2 park entrance fee). The Friends of Camp Helen will accept donations, all of which will be used to benefit the park. Seating is limited to the first 100 guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. To ensure a seat, pick up tickets in advance in the Visitor’s Center.

Food and drink will be available beginning at 6 each night, with concerts starting promptly at 6:30 p.m. For details, call 850-233-5059, visit FaceBook.com/FriendsofCampHelenStatePark or email camphelenfriends@gmail.com.

Here’s the schedule:

Jan. 4: Perennial favorites, The Currys, kick off the series with a beautiful blend of familial harmony, melody, stellar lyrics and a flair for the dramatic.

Jan. 11: Bing Futch appliers blazing talents and personality to everything from Appalachian melodies to down and dirty blues. "You have never heard a dulcimer played this way or seen a mightier performer," said Courtney Harper, a spokeswoman for the Friends of Camp Helen.

Jan. 25: Mean Mary plays a mean fiddle and banjo while singing her original songs. "Currently residing in Nashville, she is a true Florida treasure. She’s not really mean, but she sure plays that way," Harper said.

Feb. 8: Nationally renowned artist Webb Wilder is full of rock n’ roll, blues and fun.

Feb. 22: The series finale brings Lucky Mud to the stage. The producers/hosts and sometimes performers for the last six years, Mike and Maggie McKinney embody a blend of harmony and wit, heartfelt lyrics and homegrown love for "swampytonk" and folkabilly with a Florida flair.

AMERICANA CAFE SUNDAYS

FOUNTAIN — In addition to the music at the Lodge, Lucky Mud hosts many of the same touring bands out at their country property, "Maggie's Musical Farm," through the spring.

"We were given a barn load of pecky cypress by a friend we used to play music for before we went to Nashville," Maggie said. "We wanted to honor the gift, so we built a beautiful stage at Maggie’s Musical Farm and that’s where we do our Sunday shows."

All concerts start with an open mic at 3 p.m., and the featured act takes the stage at 4 p.m. Maggie's Musical Farm is at 15312 Blue Springs Road, Fountain. Entry for these shows is $5 each.

Here's the current lineup by date:

Starting Sunday, Jan. 5, with The Currys; Jan. 12, Bing Futch; Jan. 19, Rupert Wates; Jan. 26, Roots & Wings VI, a special event featuring Mean Mary, Wyatt Espalin, Kammand McDonald, and Lucky Mud.

Continuing Feb. 2 with Nikki Talley; Feb. 9, Web Wilder; Feb. 16, Frank Lindamood; and Feb. 23, Lucky Mud. Then on March 1, The Rightly So; March 8, The Ruckus; March 22, Lucky Mud; March 29, Lauren Heintz. (There will be no show on March 15, as Lucky Mud will be playing elsewhere.)

And, finally, April 5, Sarah Burton; and April 12, Brian Smalley.