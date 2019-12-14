Carrabelle’s Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights, a favorite Christmas event not only for the Carrabelle community, but for much of the Forgotten Coast, will light up the town this Saturday, Dec. 14.

Enjoy music while holiday shopping from downtown merchants and festival vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Munch on treats and visit your favorite restaurant or have dinner with our vendors. Lots of fun things for the children to see and do, including a visit with Santa! At dark-30, watch the Boat Parade of Lights along the Carrabelle River from your favorite viewing spot, with a fireworks show finale.

This event, hosted by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Carrabelle CRA, is partially funded by the Franklin County TDC.

Two Brothers Restaurant will be sponsoring free train rides for all the children on Mr. John’s Party Train from 3 to 6 p.m. before the Boat Parade of Lights.

A short portion of Tallahassee Street to Carrabelle Junction will be closed so attendees can meet local and regional authors, purchase books and have them autographed while enjoying a cup of Joe from at the coffee shop. Southern Yellow Pine Publishing will bring books by regional authors (and possibly some of the authors) to the event.

Doug Godsman, an international author, will have his historical novel “Highland Justice,” a G-rated romance and adventure in Scotland. R. Chris Yates will be bringing and autographing his four books “Kabatchi,” “Homesick,” “The Swamp” and “The Vengeful Dark.” Both Sid McOmie and Cherry Rankin will be on hand with their cookbooks, and possibly some treats to sample. Christie’s Cottage Living will host a book signing by Florida author Roseanna Lee, who has written a four-part series starting out in Tate’s Hell and continues in St. George Island. A great opportunity for book enthusiasts and authors to mingle.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Marine Street and Avenue B will be closed to through traffic at Hwy 98 for festival set up. Marine Street will be closed from Hwy 98 to Ave B. Patrons of Harry’s Bar, Just Right Marine, and boaters wishing to use the Marine Street boat ramp will be able to access Marine St. by 3rd St. E (George Sands Park across from Dollar Store) via Avenues C, E and F or Gulf Avenue.

Public parking is recommended at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Hwy 98 & NE 1st Street; Marine Street south of Avenue B; or George Sands Park. Parking and viewing will not be closed off by the chamber at the Marine Street Pavilion. Streets will be re-opened Sunday morning after festival breakdown and clean-up, or sooner if possible.

For information about being a vendor, information for vessels, or about general activities, call the chamber at 697-2585 or email chamber@nettally.com. To register your vessel entry online for the Boat Parade of Lights, go to: www.carrabelle.org/Boat-Parade-Form.aspx

Bay Area chorus in concert Sunday

The Bay Area Choral Society, supported by the Ilse Newell Fund for Performing Arts, will host its winter concerts, “Sing We Now of Christmas” this weekend - on Friday, Dec. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Great Hall at the First United Methodist Church in Port St. Joe, and on Sunday, Dec. 15, beginning at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola.

The cost to attend is a $5 donation at the door.

This year’s winter concert will be a selection of sacred and secular Christmas choral pieces featuring over 30 singers and soloists. The choir opens with “Sing We Now of Christmas - a traditional French carol,” “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow,” and many more festive Christmas choral arrangements. The concert ends with the “Hallelujah Chorus,” by George Frideric Handel, with an invitation for the audience to join with the chorus.

Director of these selections will be Dana Langford, and pianist for this performance is Janis Ramos, who took over the reins of accompanying the Bay Area Choral Society from Bedford Watkins in 2012. Lauren Mullinax, a concert cellist will also be featured.

Santa to visit the Hill Tuesday

Santa has checked his list and is coming to The Hill to bring books, Christmas cheer and Christmas goodies to boys and girls! Come visit with Santa this Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Project Impact, located at the city municipal complex at 192 14th St.

Take a photo, and pick up a book and treat bag from your neighborhood friends, H'COLA (Hillside Coalition Of Laborers for Apalachicola), Project Impact and Bring-Me-A-Book Franklin!

Santa stopping by Weems Thursday

On Thursday Dec. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Santa Claus is making a special visit to Weems Memorial Hospital. Enjoy free Santa photos, plus cocoa, coffee and cookies, plus drawings for door prizes. Bring Me A Book Franklin will be distributing age-appropriate books to children.