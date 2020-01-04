General New Year’s resolutions are traveling, getting out of debt, or quitting smoking. One of the top New Year’s resolutions is getting fit or losing weight.

PARKER — Every new year, many people have a list of resolutions they want to accomplish.

Several fitness centers, like Planet Fitness in Parker, are prepared for the influx of people signing up for gym memberships.

"We’ve had a lot of people since the start of the new year sign up for our Black Cards," said Latesha Salter, club manager of Planet Fitness in Callaway.

The Black Cards are a step up from the general $10 a month membership at Planet Fitness. The Black Card allows access to all 700 clubs of the Planet Fitness chain, discounts on drinks, and lets members bring a guest.

"A lot of people are taking advantage of the $0.21 promotion we have on our Black Cards through Jan. 9," Salter said.

According to Salter, when new members come in to sign up that there is caution. One of the biggest hurdles for people trying to stick to their new year’s resolution is not just habit, but doing it right.

"We have several classes that we offer to fit the needs of our new members," said Salter. "The biggest thing is not just making it habit, but doing it right."

Planet Fitness uses the new member orientation with their certified trainer, Jackie Murphy, to explain the best way to get in shape. In that orientation, a variety of questions is asked to gauge the goals of those members and the base to way to reach them.