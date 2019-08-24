NICEVILLE — Mosley knew that it was going to be difficult to score on Niceville’s vaunted defense ahead of Friday’s regular season opener.

It’s hard to believe the Dolphins expected it would be quite so difficult just to get a first down.

Mosley’s offense managed just 43 total yards, including just 3 yards on the ground, in the 15-0 Eagles victory.

Niceville’s defense added five sacks as well, and stuffed the Dolphins’ best chance to find the end zone from the Eagles’ 26-yard line with six minutes remaining in the game.

The Eagles led 13-0 at halftime thanks to a pair of touchdowns from dual-threat quarterback Will Koch.

The 6-foot-3 senior found Luke Unterseh for a 21-yard touchdown strike early in the second quarter to make it 6-0.

A Mosley fumble that was recovered by Niceville’s Logan Schaeffer deep in Dolphins territory resulted in another Koch touchdown two plays later, this time on the ground from 25 yards out to go up 13-0.

Niceville’s defense put an exclamation point on their performance with a late safety to round out the scoring.

The Eagles will host Choctawhatchee next week. Mosley makes it home debut on Friday against Bay at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Other area scores

Marianna 34, Chipley 14

Port St. Joe 24, Liberty County 7

Franklin County 19, Bell 6

Wewahitchka 46, Munroe 14